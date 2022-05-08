ANALYSIS: Ross County will reflect on huge progress regardless of outcome in European push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

ANALYSIS: Ross County will reflect on huge progress regardless of outcome in European push

By Andy Skinner
May 8, 2022, 11:45 am
Alex Iacovitti in action against Motherwell.
Alex Iacovitti in action against Motherwell.

European qualification remains attainable for Ross County, however the Staggies will now need favours from elsewhere in order to achieve their goal.

County’s 1-0 defeat to Motherwell has swung the advantage in the Lanarkshire side’s favour, with Graham Alexander’s men now two points ahead of them.

The signs had looked good for the Dingwall men ahead of the game, given their strong home record in recent months.

Well, by contrast, went into the game having won just one of their previous 15 games in 2022.

Despite County creating numerous chances, a Kevin Van Veen penalty allowed Motherwell to become the first side other than champions elect Celtic to triumph at Victoria Park since October.

Motherwell celebrate their victory over Ross County.

With only two games remaining, Malky Mackay’s men know they must realistically claim at least one further victory, and hope Well do not add to their tally.

With a midweek trip to Rangers followed by a final day match at home to Dundee United, that will not come easily for the Highlanders.

Should County fail to win at Ibrox and Motherwell defeat Hearts, the Fir Park outfit would be out of reach.

An opportunity could still present itself to catch fourth-placed United, who are three points ahead at present, however the Tannadice outfit have a better goal difference.

County could reclaim control of their fate by upsetting the odds in Glasgow this week, where the Staggies will face a Gers outfit buoyed by reaching the Europa League final last week.

Although the league is beyond his side, manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst may have one eye on the final against Eintracht Frankfurt – as well as the Scottish Cup final against Hearts – when selecting his team to face the Highlanders.

County have shown impressive progress

Regardless of whether or not County achieve their goal of European football, come Saturday they will be reflecting on a remarkable campaign in which undoubtable progress has been made.

When Roy MacGregor laid out his ambition to progress further up the table, following two years of fending off relegation, a position in the upper reaches of the bottom half probably seemed like a realistic target.

Malky Mackay with Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor.

County secured their Premiership status in a far more emphatic way however, by finishing in the top-six for only the third time in their history.

It followed a 10-match winless streak at the beginning of the season, at which point Staggies supporters would likely have settled for any form of top-flight survival.

That County could be left to rue potentially missing out on a first ever European qualification is a mark of how far they have come in a short space of time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]