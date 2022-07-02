Ben Purrington will lean on big-game experience in preparation for switch to Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ben Purrington believes his vast experience of English football can prepare him for his step into the unknown with Ross County.

Left-back Purrington has joined the Staggies on a two-year deal, after leaving Charlton Athletic in the summer.

The move to Scotland brings a change of scene for Purrington, who has played his entire career south of the border since making his debut for Plymouth Argyle at the age of 17.

Purrington, who is now 26, has tasted promotion on three occasions – with Plymouth, Charlton and Rotherham United.

He feels his exposure to big games in England can prepare him for the challenges that await him with the Dingwall outfit.

Purrington said: “I’m around the 250-game mark now, which isn’t too bad for my age.

“Looking back there should have been a lot more to be honest, I have had a couple of injuries and spells when I wasn’t in the team when I was younger.

“It was probably an age thing, that I didn’t get brought in ahead of players who were more experienced.

“I like to think I have got a few good experiences. I have had a few years playing in the play-offs and I’ve had three promotions in my career now.

“It holds you in good stead to be involved in those games, so hopefully I can bring that to the team.

“It will be very different. You play against teams twice a year in England and I have played in those leagues since I was 17, and now I’m 26.

“Over nine years you come across a lot of faces, with people coming and going.

“Coming up to Scotland, I can’t imagine I will know too many of the players or the way they play, so I will have to adapt pretty quickly and get to know it.”

Competition heats up for left-back slot

Purrington will compete for the left-back slot with fellow summer addition George Harmon, who joined from Oxford City last month.

The position is up for grabs after Jake Vokins returned to Southampton following a season-long loan last term.

Purrington is eager to stake his claim in Malky Mackay’s side, adding: “Going back over the years I have predominantly been a traditional left-back.

“I’m probably more of a defensive left-back, but I do like to support from behind by overlapping and trying to help out with goals and assists if I can.

“Last year I played on the left of a three at the back, and I have played a little bit in a wing back role as well.

“Early in my career I played a little bit in a holding central midfield role, but that was just filling in for injuries.

“I was a bit of a utility player when I was younger, but left-back has always been my preferred position.”

County preparing for start of action next week

The Staggies travel back from their pre-season training camp in Verona on Saturday, following six days in the north of Italy.

And Purrington could feature for the first time when County take on Brora Rangers in their first friendly on Wednesday.

With the first competitive game coming next Saturday away to Buckie Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup, Purrington is eager to hit the ground running.

He added: “The club had a brilliant season last year, finishing in the top half.

“Coming into training, the standard is very high. It’s my first week back in training after I had a few months off, as we finish the season quite early in England.

“The lads have been in a bit longer than me, but I just want to get up to speed now.

“From watching the lads in training it’s a very high standard and very intense training. It will stand us in good stead for the season.

“I’m glad I came in this week instead of next week, as the earlier you get the fitness in the better.

“The games are fast approaching, so I will have to adapt pretty quickly to the hectic game schedule.”