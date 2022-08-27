Malky Mackay slams “inexplicable” decision not to send James Sands off in early stages of Ross County’s defeat to Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay slams “inexplicable” decision not to send James Sands off in early stages of Ross County’s defeat to Rangers

By Andy Skinner
August 27, 2022, 6:11 pm
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is adamant James Sands should have been sent off during the early stages of their 4-0 defeat to Rangers.

With the scoreline locked at 0-0, defender Sands, who was already on a booking, avoided being penalised despite blatantly appearing to bundle Staggies striker Jordy Hiwula to the ground.

Hiwula was clean through on goal, with Sands the last line of defence at the time.

Mackay was critical of referee Don Robertson’s lack of action, which he says could have had a big bearing on the eventual scoreline.

He said: “Sands pulls down Jordy with two arms around his waist, and he has already been booked.

“It’s inexplicable how it’s not a straight red – never mind a booking which would have taken him off as well.

“Rangers took him off at half-time, so it’s quite clear what they think about it.

Malky Mackay protests to fourth official Alan Muir during Ross County’s 4-0 loss to Rangers.

“I don’t think anybody who sees that on television will think that’s anything other than a straight red.

“The dynamics of games change. I’m not saying what it would end up, or what it might be.

“I look at Aberdeen and Livingston who were 0-0 after 40 minutes. A man was sent off and it’s 5-0 to Aberdeen.

“It was very straightforward – there were two men in that half and nobody else. There’s no need for Jordy to go down as he has rolled him and he’s away.

“We are disappointed with that. You need the correct decisions to go your way at Ibrox if they are on it, which they were.”

County were missing two players due to suspension, with Jack Baldwin and Ross Callachan having been retrospectively red carded following last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock.

Mackay says that made Robertson’s error harder to swallow, insisting the Scottish FA’s disciplinary process must be more thorough.

He added: “It makes it even more sore the fact we have just had two players cited and retrospectively sent off by the Scottish FA during the week.

“For those retrospective ones, the process has to be better than it is. There needs to be someone who actually watches the 90 minutes of six games at the weekend – not whatever happens on Sportscene on Saturday night and somebody flags it up.

“There was one with five minutes to go in the same game, which they never saw, that should have been a sending off.

“This one is not something that can be retrospectively done, although I don’t care about that. It’s not something for me either.”

County had shown early signs of promise in the match, prior to Rangers breakthrough midway through the first half.

John Lundstram opens the scoring for Rangers against Ross County.

Mackay added: “I thought in the first 15 minutes we were doing fine – we had a couple of good chances down the left hand side.

“We were playing against a very good team – a Champions League team who gave us the credit of playing a very strong team. I suppose that shows the level of how they take us.

“If they go down to 10 men, things can change.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Ross County

Callum Johnson clears under pressure from Tom Lawrence.
Ross County swept aside by rampant Rangers in four-goal defeat at Ibrox
0
Yan Dhanda.
Yan Dhanda draws on memories of silencing Elland Road as he aims to help…
0
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay urges Ross County to embrace opportunity to mix it on big stage…
0
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay says Ross County will only make further transfer moves if 'really attractive'…
0
Ross County's Global Energy Stadium will play host to Invergordon v Newtongrange Star this weekend in the Scottish Cup.
North Caledonian League's Invergordon gear up for Scottish Cup debut with tie at Ross…
0
Ross County defender Jack Baldwin.
Malky Mackay says Ross County had no choice but to accept Ross Callachan and…
0
Ross Callachan was sent off for Ross County against Kilmarnock.
Ross County: Ross Callachan and Jack Baldwin accept two-match bans - and will miss…
Callum Johnson in action for Ross County.
ANALYSIS: Ross County full-backs Ben Purrington and Callum Johnson show opposite instincts in win…
0
Ross Callachan was sent off for Ross County against Kilmarnock.
Ross County pair Ross Callachan and Jack Baldwin to face Scottish FA hearing following…
0
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay outlines pathway for Ross County youngsters to become first team regulars in…
0

More from Press and Journal

Lonach Highland games the Wallace men in the Tug O'War. All picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Lonach Gathering: 'Emotional' return for historic Highland Games
0
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds felt referee got winning penalty call right after…
0
Post Thumbnail
GINGER GAIRDNER: The summer battle against garden pests
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores his penalty to make it 1-0 against Livingston.
Impressive Aberdeen blow away 10 man Livington 5-0 to jump to third in the…
0
Callum Johnson clears under pressure from Tom Lawrence.
Ross County swept aside by rampant Rangers in four-goal defeat at Ibrox
0
Morton's Grant Gillespie converted the spot-kick to win the game.
Caley Thistle crash to late defeat as penalty seals Championship win for visitors Morton
0