Respect for Queen will continue before, during and after this weekend’s games, says Ross County chief Steven Ferguson

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
September 13, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 13, 2022, 6:47 am
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson feels everyone will get their chance to pay respects to her majesty, the Queen, before and after the weekend's matches.
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson feels respect for the Queen will continue before, during and after this weekend’s Scottish football matches.

The Scottish FA and the SPFL confirmed on Monday morning games will go ahead from this Saturday, following last weekend’s card being postponed as a mark of respect for the monarch, who died last Thursday.

County had been due to host Motherwell on Saturday, with the game to be rearranged.

The Queen’s funeral is still to take place next Monday, but teams throughout the country will play on before then.

In the Premiership this Saturday, Ross County are set to play St Johnstone in Perth and Aberdeen are away to Hibs, while Inverness lock horns with Dundee in Tayside in a Championship contest.

The shift of focus back to sport comes after a weekend in which the Queen’s coffin made its way from Balmoral to Edinburgh on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Queen’s coffin is being flown to RAF Northolt before travelling by hearse to Buckingham Palace in London ahead of the state funeral on Monday.

Queen showed ultimate leadership

Ferguson believes the SPFL and SFA opting for football to resume this week falls in line with the attitude demonstrated by the Queen over the seven decades of her reign.

He said: “It was definitely the right decision to cancel last weekend’s games.

“It allowed everyone to come to terms with the Queen’s passing.

“I do think it’s also right the games go ahead this weekend and I mean that without causing any offence at all.

“The Queen was very much about getting on with life and I mean that in the best possible taste.

“For the games going on this Saturday, it’s a chance for clubs to pay their respects, be it with a minute’s silence or whatever else, as a collective group.

“Everyone can then watch the game and, once that is over, pay further respects with the funeral on Monday.

“As an example of leadership, and being a role model, you would not have a better example than the Queen for that.

“Last weekend, did maybe take a bit out of everyone in terms of how significant the passing of the Queen has been for everybody.”

Clubs have full week to prepare

Ferguson is sure many people watching the weekend’s coverage following the Queen’s death will feel a void has been left in the life of the nation.

And he said a swift announcement play was to go on was welcomed in Dingwall.

He added: “Monday was the right day for the decision. It gives all the clubs, players, staff and managers the time to prepare properly for their matches this weekend.

“I don’t think that shows any lack of respect and it’s the right thing to do. Everyone realises and appreciates the huge part the Queen has played in all our lives.

“It is only when you take stock, as is often the case when people pass away, that you really fully appreciate how important a person the Queen has been for this country.”

