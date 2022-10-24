Ross County fan view: Troubling times ahead unless shot-shy Staggies start hitting the goal trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County fan view: Troubling times ahead unless shot-shy Staggies start hitting the goal trail

By Peter Mackay
October 24, 2022, 11:45 am
Kilmarnock's Kerr McInroy and Ross County's David Cancola. Image: SNS
Kilmarnock's Kerr McInroy and Ross County's David Cancola. Image: SNS

Taking a measly one point out of a possible six against our two main rivals isn’t yet disastrous, but it is incredibly disappointing.

Matches against Dundee United and Kilmarnock could both have been described as ‘six pointers’ due to the magnitude of how much leeway wins over the pair could have had.

Instead, the Staggies remain in the same position – rooted to the bottom of the league.

The first 45 minutes of football played at Rugby Park was in nothing short of lousy.

Kilmarnock pressed the County full-backs, forcing them to continually pass backwards to the centre-backs. Innes Cameron was excellent in his positioning and pressing of the County defensive pair, who were left with little choice but to clear the ball long – leaving Jordan White with the near-impossible task of beating Ash Taylor in the air.

The same patterns of play were infuriating to watch for the 75 Ross County fans who pitched up in Kilmarnock. Wayward passes and errors were creeping in giving Kilmarnock all they needed to open the scoring.

After what was imaginably – and hopefully – a bruising half-time team talk from Mackay, the opening stages of the second period were much improved from the Staggies. There was real football being played, as the midfield finally made an impact upon the game to create a handful of opportunities which County couldn’t take advantage of.

The long ball style of play, be it intended or not, certainly isn’t aiding the ability to create chances leading to goals as the midfield are so heavily bypassed.

Prior to the season, Mackay often mentioned he wanted his side to be “harder to beat.” To an extent that has happened, but we have seen a drastic drop off in our forward play as a result.

Last season from early the football was free flowing and goals came easy. It seems to be quite the opposite at the moment. Simply, there is a severe lack of goals within the team. Malky’s side are the lowest scorers with only six in 12 games.

Right now not much is working for the Staggies, and if that doesn’t get rectified the harsh reality is there could be troubling times ahead.

Being just 12 games in, coupled with the position of Dundee United, it’s not quite panic stations time yet.

