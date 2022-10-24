Ross County fan view: Troubling times ahead unless shot-shy Staggies start hitting the goal trail

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Taking a measly one point out of a possible six against our two main rivals isn’t yet disastrous, but it is incredibly disappointing.

Matches against Dundee United and Kilmarnock could both have been described as ‘six pointers’ due to the magnitude of how much leeway wins over the pair could have had.

Instead, the Staggies remain in the same position – rooted to the bottom of the league.

The first 45 minutes of football played at Rugby Park was in nothing short of lousy.

Kilmarnock pressed the County full-backs, forcing them to continually pass backwards to the centre-backs. Innes Cameron was excellent in his positioning and pressing of the County defensive pair, who were left with little choice but to clear the ball long – leaving Jordan White with the near-impossible task of beating Ash Taylor in the air.

The same patterns of play were infuriating to watch for the 75 Ross County fans who pitched up in Kilmarnock. Wayward passes and errors were creeping in giving Kilmarnock all they needed to open the scoring.

After what was imaginably – and hopefully – a bruising half-time team talk from Mackay, the opening stages of the second period were much improved from the Staggies. There was real football being played, as the midfield finally made an impact upon the game to create a handful of opportunities which County couldn’t take advantage of.

🤩 ᴡʜᴀᴛ ᴀ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ ꜰᴏʀ ᴋɪʟᴍᴀʀɴᴏᴄᴋ! Danny Armstrong's strike saw them beat Ross County 1-0 – making it four points from six in the league in the past seven days whilst also securing a semi-final spot in the cup! pic.twitter.com/9iqK78w0ho — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 22, 2022

The long ball style of play, be it intended or not, certainly isn’t aiding the ability to create chances leading to goals as the midfield are so heavily bypassed.

Prior to the season, Mackay often mentioned he wanted his side to be “harder to beat.” To an extent that has happened, but we have seen a drastic drop off in our forward play as a result.

Last season from early the football was free flowing and goals came easy. It seems to be quite the opposite at the moment. Simply, there is a severe lack of goals within the team. Malky’s side are the lowest scorers with only six in 12 games.

Right now not much is working for the Staggies, and if that doesn’t get rectified the harsh reality is there could be troubling times ahead.

Being just 12 games in, coupled with the position of Dundee United, it’s not quite panic stations time yet.