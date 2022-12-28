Jordan Tillson not fazed by magnitude of Ross County’s bottom-of-table trip to Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jordan Tillson insists Ross County’s players are ready to handle the high stakes in tonight’s vital Premiership trip to Dundee United.

The Staggies make the trip to Tannadice just two points ahead of bottom-side United, who have a game in hand.

Although it offers County the opportunity to give themselves some breathing space, a victory for Liam Fox’s men would ensure the Dingwall side finish 2022 at the foot of the table.

English midfielder Tillson says the pressure of the occasion will come as no shock to the Staggies.

Tillson said: “The magnitude of the game is obvious, but we still prepare as we do for any other game.

“We are in a good place, as the performances have been good recently. I know we haven’t picked up the results in the last couple of games, but even before the break, we were performing well.

“It’s a good opportunity to carry that level of performance into this game, and hopefully we can get a result.

“We know the pressure ourselves. There are a lot of lads who have been here for a long period of time now, especially under the manager.

“Everyone knows what is required for this game. There is going to be a level of performance needed to get the result, and everyone is going to have to be at their A-game.”

Close recent encounters against United

The bottom-of-the-table encounter comes despite both sides finishing in the top half of the Premiership last term.

Recent meetings have been closely contested, with the sides sharing a 1-1 draw at Victoria Park in their last fixture in October.

Tillson knows any victory for his side will be a hard-earned one, adding: “They have always been quite close games. It’s a tough place to play at Tannadice, it’s a great atmosphere there.

“It’s going to be a tough game, but I think we have to go there with every confidence we can get a result.

“They have got a really good attacking line-up, some experienced players there who have played down in England and the highest standard in Scotland.

“We will respect them going into it, but we have to put our stamp on that game.”

County showing improvement despite lack of points

Although County have lost both games since returning from the winter break, Tillson believes the Staggies remain on an upward curve in their development as a team.

The 29-year-old added: “I think everyone who was at the games against Celtic and Rangers could see the progression of the team from the start of the season.

“Everyone is gelling a lot more, and I think they really understand what the manager wants from them.

“I think we have been really unfortunate. Going down to 10 men against St Johnstone didn’t help, as in large parts of that game (2-1 home loss) I thought we were the better team.

“Obviously against Rangers, it’s always going to be a tough game. One moment of brilliance from John Lundstram changed the game, but we were not far from getting a result. We had a really good chance in the first half, and if we take those it’s a different game.

“Last season we had a really good kick-on from the winter break, it came at the right time for us.

“We need to knuckle down now and get our results, and I think everyone knows that at the club.”