Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County 0-2 Livingston – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Staggies remain three points adrift at foot of Premiership

By Andy Skinner
January 7, 2023, 6:16 pm
Ross Callachan and Keith Watson look distraught following Ross County's 2-0 defeat to Livingston. Image: SNS
Ross Callachan and Keith Watson look distraught following Ross County's 2-0 defeat to Livingston. Image: SNS

Ross County must quickly find a turning point to prevent their position at the foot of the Premiership table becoming precarious.

The Staggies fell to a 2-0 defeat to Livingston in their first home fixture of 2023, in a result which keeps them three points adrift at the foot of the table.

For the most part it was a tightly-contested match in which very little separated the sides, with County looking like they were taking a firm grip on the game in the minutes which led up to Bruce Anderson’s quickfire double.

The former Aberdeen striker opened the scoring on 67 minutes when he was picked out by Steven Bradley from the byline, allowing him to turn the ball home at the near post.

Within just three minutes Anderson doubled the visitors’ advantage through another breakaway, when he strode forward from the halfway line before drilling a low effort beyond Ross Laidlaw.

Ross Callachan in action against Livingston. Image: SNS

For the second time in three matches, County’s route back into the match was halted by the disallowing of a late goal by VAR, with Jordan White denied on this occasion.

It continues the Staggies’ poor run of form, having now lost five of their last six games, leaving Malky Mackay’s men in desperate need of a result to spark their campaign.

Talking points

Lack of goals a big concern

The defeat to Livingston means County have now scored just once in their five matches since the winter break.

County are the lowest scorers in the top-flight having netted just 14 times.

That is three less than Kilmarnock who have the second lowest tally, however the Staggies trail the remaining sides in the league by a considerable distance.

Creating chances was not County’s issue on this occasion, particularly in the second half. After the sides went in level at half-time, the Staggies made a bright start, with Ross Callachan firing straight at Shamal George on 47 minutes after he was played in by Jordan Tillson.

Ross Callachan sees an effort denied against Livingston. Image: SNS

Their best chance was a neatly worked move on the hour mark, with the freshly-introduced Jordy Hiwula neatly backheeling an Owura Edwards cross into the path of David Cancola, who could not hit the target from an excellent position.

Keith Watson saw an effort palmed over by George, while Callachan had another attempt cleared off the line in the latter stages, with each missed opportunity becoming a bigger flashpoint after Anderson’s quickfire double.

Tight games running away from Staggies

By the admission of both Mackay and his triumphant Livi counterpart David Martindale, there was precious little in the game.

The first half was a largely scrappy affair, with County failing to capitalise on their most dominant spell early in the second period.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Like the recent 3-0 defeat to Dundee United, it was a result which underlined the importance of the first goal.

County have taken only four points from a losing position this term.

The Dingwall outfit can justly point to fine margins within the 90 minutes, but it is crucial they find a way to stamp their authority on matches that they are firmly competitive in.

Crucial upcoming two league games

County find themselves three points adrift at the foot of the table, however both Dundee United and Motherwell have two games in hand. Each side is in action on Sunday.

It sets up a crucial match against Motherwell at Fir Park on Saturday, where County will have the opportunity to claw themselves back into the pack.

They turn their attention to Scottish Cup action away to Hamilton Accies the following week, however their subsequent league match comes at home to a Kilmarnock side also hovering near the bottom end of the table.

The Staggies know they must take a strong points haul from their remaining January fixtures, otherwise they run the risk of becoming further detached in their current position.

Talking tactics

County’s options were boosted from the side which drew 0-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie last Monday, with Owura Edwards and Jack Baldwin available following suspension, while William Akio and Victor Loturi also returned to the squad.

Owura Edwards in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

The starting line-up showed two changes, in a return to a back four as Edwards came in for Callum Johnson, while David Cancola replaced Yan Dhanda who missed out on the matchday squad due to a hamstring injury.

Referee watch

Willie Collum’s afternoon was dominated by VAR calls which denied two goals. Collum had already given an offside against Andrew Shinnie following his first-half effort for Livi, however the referee had initially awarded White’s late goal before chalking it off after consulting with the video assistant.

Player ratings

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1): Laidlaw 6; Randall 6, Watson 6, Iacovitti 6, Harmon 6; Tillson 7, Cancola 6 (Loturi 65); Olaigbe 5 (Hiwula 59), Callachan 6, Edwards 7; White 6.

Subs not used: Munro, Baldwin, D Samuel, Sims, Johnson, Akio, Paton.

LIVINGSTON (4-2-3-1): George 6; Devlin 7, Fitzwater 6, Boyes 6, Penrice 7; Omeonga 6, Sean Kelly 6; Bradley 7 (Obileye 79), Shinnie 6, Stephen Kelly 7 (Moyo 90); Anderson 8.

Subs not used: Konovalov, Hamilton, Goncalves, Longridge, Cancar.

Attendance: 3,083

Star man

Bruce Anderson showed the predatory instincts which County have been lacking, with two excellent finishes to take the points back to West Lothian.

