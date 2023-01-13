Ross County sign Hibernian midfielder Nohan Kenneh on loan deal until end of season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County have signed Hibernian midfielder Nohan Kenneh on loan for the remainder of the season.

Kenneh, who is 20, joined the Easter Road outfit last summer after coming through the ranks at Leeds United and has made 19 appearances for the Hibees so far, netting one goal.

Born in Liberia, Kenneh moved to England at the age of six. Having spent the majority of his youth career with Leeds, Kenneh has also represented England up to under-18 level.

🚨𝐊𝐄𝐍𝐍𝐄𝐇 𝐉𝐎𝐈𝐍𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐓𝐘🚨 Midfielder Nohan Kenneh has today joined Ross County on loan from Hibernian FC for the remainder of the 2022/23 season. Welcome to Dingwall @nkenneh54 👋 — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) January 13, 2023

Hibs boss Lee Johnson has allowed Kenneh to go out on loan for the remainder of the campaign, and he will now help County’s bid to climb off the foot of the table.

After becoming County’s first signing of the January transfer window, Kenneh will now go straight into their squad for Saturday’s vital Premiership trip to Motherwell.

Staggies manager Malky Mackay revealed he had previously tracked Kenneh prior to his move to Scotland.

Mackay said: “Nohan was a player we had tracked previously and really enjoyed what he had offered in his youth days at Leeds United.

“He has already shown this season he has the ability and appetite to cope with the demands of the Scottish Premiership, which is vitally important.

“He has a good opportunity to come here and continue his development.

“He also has an opportunity to play his part in the second half of the campaign and I am sure he will no doubt show us the capabilities he has in the coming weeks and months ahead.”