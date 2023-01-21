Manager Malky Mackay says Ross County striker won’t be on move to St Johnstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County boss Malky Mackay insists his main forward Jordan White will not be moving to Premiership rivals St Johnstone.

Reports on Friday suggested the Perth Saints has lodged a six-figure bid for the player, who has four goals to his name this season.

However, BBC Scotland chatted to Mackay ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup fourth-round tie at Championship side Hamilton Accies, and he was quite clear the move won’t happen.

📋 Today’s Starting XI to face Hamilton Accies in the Scottish Cup 4th Round pic.twitter.com/PXRZG2jV65 — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) January 21, 2023

He said: “Jordan White is not going to St Johnstone. It’s pure coincidence that he’s dropped to the bench. He’s had a heavy shift the last few weeks.

“There was a conversation (with St Johnstone) but he’s got 18 months to go and he’s not going anywhere.”

White, who has 14 goals and 12 assists in 80 games overall for the Staggies, began the day on the bench, but he is expected to feature at some stage at New Douglas Park.