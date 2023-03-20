Simon Murray hungry to make Ross County impact after claiming goal against Livingston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Simon Murray insists he is claiming Ross County’s goal against Livingston as his first for the Staggies.

Forward Murray came off the bench in the second half at Almondvale, at a stage when County were trailing by two first half goals from Joel Nouble and Nicky Devlin.

Murray was credited with the goal which brought County back into the game with 20 minutes remaining, although the final touch appeared to come off Livi defender Cristian Montano.

Despite a valiant late push, the Highlanders fell to a 2-1 defeat in West Lothian.

After netting 18 goals for Championship leaders Queen’s Park earlier in the season, Murray has had to bide his time since his January move to Dingwall.

The form of Jordan White and Eamonn Brophy has limited Murray to just one start so far, however the Dundee-born forward is determined to make his mark when the opportunity comes his way.

‘I’m training hard’

Murray said: “I just remember that it was a cut back and I bundled it, it hit off somebody else as well but I reckon it was on target. It was going in and I’ll take it.

“I’m training hard and when I get my opportunity I try to help the team as much as I can.

“Jordan and Eamonn have been playing and doing really well, getting goals and we have had a couple of good results.

“You just need to wait your time but I’ve been in this situation before, you just need to make sure you are ready.

“When that chance comes, the goal is good but you need to try and make an impression on the team when you come on, and work hard for the team.

“Sometimes when you work hard you get a little reward, getting the goal.

“I’m hungry, I’ve never lost the hunger to play and try and try and score goals and run and help my team-mates. That won’t change.

“Every player wants to play, there are others who are like me too, you just need to be ready when that time comes and hopefully I’ll get more opportunities.”

County’s efforts for leveller were in vain

The Staggies were unable to find a way back into the game following Murray’s intervention, despite Malky Mackay’s side finishing the game with four strikers on the pitch.

Their closest to an equaliser came in the dying stages, when Brophy’s goalbound effort was blocked by Livi defender James Penrice.

Murray was frustrated not to succeed in the late push to salvage something from the game.

He added: “We were trying, the manager put the strikers on to go for it and we needed to try and get back in the game. We got one goal but couldn’t get the second.

“Ultimately it wasn’t enough.

“We gave it a go and had another couple of chances to get the equaliser but unfortunately it never came.

“We showed we didn’t give up.”

Staggies face long wait for return to Premiership action

The defeat drops County back into the relegation play-off spot, after Kilmarnock recorded a 1-1 draw against St Johnstone.

The Staggies face a two-week break before their next match, when they host Celtic on April 2.

With nine matches remaining, Murray is eager to get back to action.

‘We will keep fighting until the end’

Murray added: “I suppose, as it is a chance to get together and work as hard as we can over the next couple of weeks. Ultimately as a player, you want the games to try and make amends for the defeat.

“It’s a competitive league and you just need to try and be at it as best you can.

“We’ve got a good group and we’re training hard and hopefully the hard work can pay off and we can start getting points. We will keep fighting until the end.”