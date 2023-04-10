Alex Iacovitti determined to build survival momentum following Ross County’s triumph over St Johnstone

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alex Iacovitti hopes Ross County’s triumph over St Johnstone is the starting point in a run of form which secures Premiership safety.

The Staggies claimed a 2-0 victory at McDiarmid Park, courtesy of goals from Simon Murray and David Cancola.

It was the Dingwall side’s first away win since November, which moves them a point behind 10th-placed Kilmarnock, and five adrift of Saints in ninth.

Defender Iacovitti is eager to build on the win, with games against Aberdeen and Hearts to follow prior to the split.

He said: “We hope the result is a massive boost for us.

“We’ve been in games a lot this season but not had that cutting edge and been unlucky.

“I felt it was the same last week against Celtic but I thought our reaction to that against St Johnstone was terrific.

“We’ve got to keep that going now. We want to build on this.

“We know where St Johnstone are in the league and we wanted to try and drag them down towards us.

“We’ve done that, we want to keep grinding out results, keep being tough, working hard and staying humble.

“It feels good now but it’s only three points.

“We want to put a little run together now and get more points on the board as quick as possible.

“We’ve got seven big games left and if we keep performing like that we will be okay.”

Defender putting body on the line

Iacovitti suffered a broken nose during the second half, which caused him to repeatedly come off the field to patch up the bleeding.

The former Scotland under-21 international insists he will continue to put his body on the line in County’s survival bid.

He added: “I think I got a kick in the face.

“The ball bounced up, I’ve gone to head it and I got a boot in the face.

“The fourth official wanted me to be totally clean but I broke my nose twice in the game, so it’s going to be bleeding a bit, I think.

“I just had to get on with it and soldier on.

“I’ve done it a few times and here we are again, so the missus won’t be happy with me.

“That’s just the spirit you need in a relegation fight but it’s not just about me.

“It was there in the whole team.

“Everyone was brilliant and, if that’s what it’s going to take every week, then so be it.

“That’s what we need to carry on doing.”

Smith making big impact

Iacovitti was once again partnered by 16-year-old Dylan Smith in the heart of the Staggies’ rearguard.

Smith’s impact has made a big impression on Iacovitti, who added: “Dylan is a great player. He’s such a humble young man, he listens to everything you say and takes it on board.

“He seems to take every challenge in his stride.

“He’s a good lad who works hard every day so he deserves this win as well.

“I don’t think I’ve played alongside a younger player before.

“I tell you what, he’s going to be a cracking player.

“But he needs to stay humble, keep doing what he’s doing, be consistent and I’m sure he’ll be okay.”