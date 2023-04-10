Alex Iacovitti determined to build survival momentum following Ross County’s triumph over St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex Iacovitti determined to build survival momentum following Ross County’s triumph over St Johnstone

The Staggies claimed their first away win since November courtesy of goals from Simon Murray and David Cancola in Perth.

By Andy Skinner
Alex Iacovitti receives treatment during Ross County's win over St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Alex Iacovitti receives treatment during Ross County's win over St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Alex Iacovitti hopes Ross County’s triumph over St Johnstone is the starting point in a run of form which secures Premiership safety.

The Staggies claimed a 2-0 victory at McDiarmid Park, courtesy of goals from Simon Murray and David Cancola.

It was the Dingwall side’s first away win since November, which moves them a point behind 10th-placed Kilmarnock, and five adrift of Saints in ninth.

Defender Iacovitti is eager to build on the win, with games against Aberdeen and Hearts to follow prior to the split.

He said: “We hope the result is a massive boost for us.

Ross County celebrate David Cancola’s goal against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

“We’ve been in games a lot this season but not had that cutting edge and been unlucky.

“I felt it was the same last week against Celtic but I thought our reaction to that against St Johnstone was terrific.

“We’ve got to keep that going now. We want to build on this.

“We know where St Johnstone are in the league and we wanted to try and drag them down towards us.

“We’ve done that, we want to keep grinding out results, keep being tough, working hard and staying humble.

“It feels good now but it’s only three points.

“We want to put a little run together now and get more points on the board as quick as possible.

“We’ve got seven big games left and if we keep performing like that we will be okay.”

Defender putting body on the line

Iacovitti suffered a broken nose during the second half, which caused him to repeatedly come off the field to patch up the bleeding.

The former Scotland under-21 international insists he will continue to put his body on the line in County’s survival bid.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

He added: “I think I got a kick in the face.

“The ball bounced up, I’ve gone to head it and I got a boot in the face.

“The fourth official wanted me to be totally clean but I broke my nose twice in the game, so it’s going to be bleeding a bit, I think.

“I just had to get on with it and soldier on.

“I’ve done it a few times and here we are again, so the missus won’t be happy with me.

“That’s just the spirit you need in a relegation fight but it’s not just about me.

“It was there in the whole team.

“Everyone was brilliant and, if that’s what it’s going to take every week, then so be it.

“That’s what we need to carry on doing.”

Smith making big impact

Iacovitti was once again partnered by 16-year-old Dylan Smith in the heart of the Staggies’ rearguard.

Ross County’s Dylan Smith and Oh Hyeon-gyu of Celtic in action. Image: SNS

Smith’s impact has made a big impression on Iacovitti, who added: “Dylan is a great player. He’s such a humble young man, he listens to everything you say and takes it on board.

“He seems to take every challenge in his stride.

“He’s a good lad who works hard every day so he deserves this win as well.

“I don’t think I’ve played alongside a younger player before.

“I tell you what, he’s going to be a cracking player.

“But he needs to stay humble, keep doing what he’s doing, be consistent and I’m sure he’ll be okay.”

