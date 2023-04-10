Small Business Focus: Roll in a puddle? Frithaland owner discusses her design philosophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Small Business Focus: Roll in a puddle? Frithaland owner discusses her design philosophy

Inspirational tutors helped Fritha Lewin start her own business.

By Simon Warburton
Less is more for Fritha Lewin. Image: Domestika.
Less is more for Fritha Lewin. Image: Domestika.

Every Monday, we ask small firms key questions.

Here we speak to Fritha Lewin who turned her dream of becoming an illustrator into starting a design firm.

How and why did you start in business?

I was a house designer living and working in London, but what I really wanted to be was an illustrator. So in 2007, I started my own design business after taking voluntary redundancy.

While working I had taken a lot of evening classes studying fashion illustration at Central Saint Martins (CSM) College of Art & Design, with the hugely talented Neil Gilks. It was such an amazing class that I immediately got a couple of well-paid illustration contracts. My business was off to a flying start!

How did you get to where you are today?

I’m very persistent and I’m very playful – playfully persistent! I was always creative even as a little kid.

Who helped you?

Along the way, many talented friends, colleagues and tutors have inspired and helped me. Alongside Neil, another supportive tutor at CSM was Andrew Foster. Being in his class was the closest thing I’ve ever experienced to being on a football team!

I met Inge Burger at a small design agency and she let me do very playful and experimental things with PowerPoint. She’s now a director at Ogilvy.

Also, at Trinity Academy in Edinburgh, Sandy Shand ran an outdoor education club that was a life changing experience for me.

Firtha Lewin holding a laptop
Fritha Lewin wants her giant digital glitter to be used by cities to make public spaces friendlier for LGBTQIA+ communities. Image: Domestika.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Andrew Foster, my tutor at CSM, said if we felt like rolling in a puddle because it helps our art, then we should do it. Don’t care at all what people think.

What is your biggest mistake?

I wish I’d figured out how to create a capsule wardrobe in my 20s. For those who haven’t come across one yet, a capsule wardrobe is when you own a minimum amount of clothes and each piece can be mixed and matched.

It’s great for the environment and saves a lot of money. Scarves are great as they can accessorise a simple capsule wardrobe in a really versatile way.

What is your greatest achievement?

Well, I’ve accidentally invented a new kind of tartan. I’m calling it “Metatartan,” haha! I map it onto 3D objects using special software. I don’t think anyone has used 3D software in this way before, so it’s pretty unique.

I was also asked to be a teacher for Domestika which is pretty great.

Fritha Lewin silk cushion
Frith Lewin silk cushion. Image: Domestika.

For Google I created enormous, intricate spaceships on banners that hung in the Printworks in London’s Docklands. I designed banners for a festival that celebrated the centenary of Suffragette Emily Wilding Davison’s death at St. George’s Church in Bloomsbury.

Also, I got to meet Ed Burstell at a Liberty London Open Call and discussed my silk scarf designs. That was a very good day for me.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help?

In general, my business costs are pretty low. It’s great being part of the Federation of Small Businesses as you get access to a lot of support and good deals on things like insurance. The government could help more with high business energy costs.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I have a dream list of retailers who I would love to be stocked by. I follow Tatty Devine, Emma J Shipley, Klaus Haapaneimi, House of Hackney and of course, Timorous Beasties. I would love to collaborate with luxury brands and of course the malt whisky distilleries in Scotland.

My latest designs are essentially giant, digital, glittery sequins. These could most definitely contribute to queerification. I’ve been investigating how architects and town planners are making public spaces friendlier for LGBTQIA+ communities, as well as women and minorities and I think my giant digital glitter would work amazingly well for this.

I would love it if these became signifiers of safe spaces for queer communities. There’s a bridge in Leith near where I lived as a kid. It’s been painted rainbow colours but it looks so sad and grim. We can definitely do better than that. We’re queer after all. We invented sequins!

What do you do to relax?

I enjoy writing comedy and snuggling my dog.

Fritha Lewin silk scarf
Fritha Lewin silk scarf. Image: Domestika.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I just guiltily rewatched all six seasons of the L Word, a terrible lesbian soap opera. Two of my closest friends became film makers, so I’m obsessed with independent film. I would love to see Karen Gillan make another film.

What do you waste your money on?

It has to be Johnstons of Elgin cashmere jumpers.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Write jokes.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I would like an electric Brompton bicycle.

More from our series

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Hollywood Bowl has reported record revenues over the past six months as it benefited from families seeking value-for-money entertainment amid cost pressures (Hollywood Bowl/PA)
Hollywood Bowl strikes record half-year sales
Less is more for Fritha Lewin. Image: Domestika.
New use for former Burnett's bakery site in Inverness, glamping pods for Abriachan and…
Less is more for Fritha Lewin. Image: Domestika.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
Figures show consumer card spending grew 4% year-on-year in March (PA)
Britons cut back on groceries but spend more on TV subscriptions, figures show
In 2022, 386 pubs were lost for good (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Almost 60% surge in pubs shutting for good in first quarter of 2023
Junior doctors across England will launch a four-day strike on Tuesday in a worsening dispute over pay which threatens huge disruption to the NHS (Stuart Boulton/Alamy/PA)
Patient safety fears as junior doctors begin four-day walkout
Businesses and people are still seeing jumps in their costs (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Inflation slowing but remains strong, say accountants BDO
Less is more for Fritha Lewin. Image: Domestika.
Aberdeen plastic surgery clinic expands to Inverness as demand to go under the knife…
Nearly 3,000 Vodafone customers from across the country complained of a loss of broadband service (Tim Goode/PA)
Outage which hit 1% of Vodafone broadband customers ‘fixed’
Toxic waste sign
Exclusive: UK concedes ground on ‘hazardous wastes’ in Shell Brent legs

Most Read

1
Jamieson and Carry bosses are unhappy about a take-away opening next door
New take-away opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
6
2
Less is more for Fritha Lewin. Image: Domestika.
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
3
Less is more for Fritha Lewin. Image: Domestika.
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
4
Less is more for Fritha Lewin. Image: Domestika.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
5
Less is more for Fritha Lewin. Image: Domestika.
Dog owner describes terrifying moment out-of-control dog pounced in Aberdeen woods
6
Nauticus Robotics is planning to transform an old ship store at Aberdeen Harbour.
Robotics firm to transform old store at Aberdeen Harbour and council slams ‘unjustified’ demolition…
7
Less is more for Fritha Lewin. Image: Domestika.
Johnstons of Elgin shed, new life for bookies and change of use for bed…
8
Less is more for Fritha Lewin. Image: Domestika.
Friends of missing Aviemore man Rodrigo Falcon use private investigators and divers as they…
9
Less is more for Fritha Lewin. Image: Domestika.
‘Fastest known time smashed’: Mallaig endurance runner sets new record for solo run on…
10
Less is more for Fritha Lewin. Image: Domestika.
Six smart family homes for sale now in the north and north-east

More from Press and Journal

Less is more for Fritha Lewin. Image: Domestika.
Calmac Ullapool to Stornoway service cancelled following engine failure
Less is more for Fritha Lewin. Image: Domestika.
Man, 18, taken to hospital following crash involving car and lorry on the A99…
Less is more for Fritha Lewin. Image: Domestika.
Repeat offender jailed after spree of 'chaos and violence'
Less is more for Fritha Lewin. Image: Domestika.
Peter Faccenda: If we don't capitalise on just transition opportunities, future generations will ask…
Less is more for Fritha Lewin. Image: Domestika.
New arrival inspires Paul Brindle on his return to Brora Rangers
Less is more for Fritha Lewin. Image: Domestika.
Committed Michael Clark aiming for Huntly silver lining after signing new deal
Aberdeen directors Dick Donald and Chris Anderson in 1980 with a model of Pittodrie. Image: DC Thomson.
Neil Drysdale: Chris Anderson - the visionary behind the scenes at Pittodrie in the…
Less is more for Fritha Lewin. Image: Domestika.
Billy Mckay sets sights on goals as Championship's defensive aces Arbroath lie in wait…
Less is more for Fritha Lewin. Image: Domestika.
Duncan Shearer: Red-hot strikers making Barry Robson's Aberdeen tick as Hearts press panic button…
Less is more for Fritha Lewin. Image: Domestika.
President Brian Winton proud of Banks o' Dee's Highland League Cup triumph

Editor's Picks

Most Commented