Ross County fan view: Staggies supporters enjoy their taste of humble pie

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

There was humble pie served all around for the Ross County support after their rousing 3-1 victory over Dundee United at Tannadice.

Many fans, including myself, were proved wrong on many different levels as the Staggies clambered off the foot of the table thanks to a Jordan White hat-trick.

Just three weeks ago I was expectant and even hopeful that Malky would be sacked.

He was under immense pressure due to a dismal Tynecastle display but has righted his wrongs and made many eat their perhaps harshly dished-out words.

Now, not all County supporters will be back on side with their support for the manager, but he has more than proven in these two victories in a row that he is doing all he can to keep us in the division.

Still loads of work for team after Ross County v Dundee United game

Of course, there is still a mountain of work to do for the Staggies to stay up, but the 375 County supporters silenced an 11,000-strong United support and showed their endless backing for the team and manager throughout the 90.

The amount of disrespect that Jordan White gets, week in and week out, is incredibly undeserved.

Even after scoring three goals, there are somehow still negative comments directed towards him on the club’s social media posts.

Not only is he the hardest worker in the team, but White is our top goalscorer this season.

People are incredibly quick to point the finger at him and say he isn’t scoring goals every week, so, therefore, he must be rubbish.

Strikers need service, and when they don’t receive that, of course, their numbers aren’t going to be spiraling.

For the first half of the campaign, we played with underperforming wingers who couldn’t provide for White, which left him chasing shadows with a lack of sufficing link-up play.

This new system fits him like a glove, with support up top and room from cross balls from the wing backs and Yan Dhanda.

White is at his absolute best when deployed with a partner and deserves masses of credit for always knocking his pan in, and for being able to step up and grab goals on the biggest of occasions.