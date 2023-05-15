Ross County fan view: Staggies supporters enjoy their taste of humble pie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County fan view: Staggies supporters enjoy their taste of humble pie

Malky Mackay and Jordan White have silenced the doubters in recent weeks.

By Peter Mackay
Jordan White celebrates his opener against Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock.
Jordan White celebrates his opener against Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock.

There was humble pie served all around for the Ross County support after their rousing 3-1 victory over Dundee United at Tannadice.

Many fans, including myself, were proved wrong on many different levels as the Staggies clambered off the foot of the table thanks to a Jordan White hat-trick.

Just three weeks ago I was expectant and even hopeful that Malky would be sacked.

He was under immense pressure due to a dismal Tynecastle display but has righted his wrongs and made many eat their perhaps harshly dished-out words.

Now, not all County supporters will be back on side with their support for the manager, but he has more than proven in these two victories in a row that he is doing all he can to keep us in the division.

Still loads of work for team after Ross County v Dundee United game

Of course, there is still a mountain of work to do for the Staggies to stay up, but the 375 County supporters silenced an 11,000-strong United support and showed their endless backing for the team and manager throughout the 90.

The amount of disrespect that Jordan White gets, week in and week out, is incredibly undeserved.

Even after scoring three goals, there are somehow still negative comments directed towards him on the club’s social media posts.

Not only is he the hardest worker in the team, but White is our top goalscorer this season.

People are incredibly quick to point the finger at him and say he isn’t scoring goals every week, so, therefore, he must be rubbish.

Jordan White is mobbed by his teammates after making it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock.

Strikers need service, and when they don’t receive that, of course, their numbers aren’t going to be spiraling.

For the first half of the campaign, we played with underperforming wingers who couldn’t provide for White, which left him chasing shadows with a lack of sufficing link-up play.

This new system fits him like a glove, with support up top and room from cross balls from the wing backs and Yan Dhanda.

White is at his absolute best when deployed with a partner and deserves masses of credit for always knocking his pan in, and for being able to step up and grab goals on the biggest of occasions.

