Ross County boss Don Cowie explains why Hibernian will not coast following top-six miss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County boss Don Cowie explains why Hibernian will not coast following top-six miss

Hibs, who visit Victoria Park this weekend, cruised to a 3-1 win over St Johnstone in their first post-split fixture.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: Shutterstock.
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: Shutterstock.

Don Cowie says last weekend underlines why Ross County must prepare to face the best version of Hibernian on Saturday.

Hibs fell short of a top-half finish, leaving Nick Montgomery’s side with little to play for other than attempting to end the campaign as the Premiership’s best of the rest.

The Edinburgh outfit made a flying start to their post-split campaign, as they cruised to a comfortable 3-1 victory against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

Hibernian’s Jordan Obita and Paul Hanlon celebrate the victory over St Johnstone. Image: SNS

It was a result which helped the second-bottom Staggies, who are a point adrift of Saints, in spite of their own 2-0 reverse away to Livingston.

But it served as a clear indication to County interim boss Cowie that Hibs are in no mood to wind down at the tail end of an under-par campaign.

Cowie said: “I played for Hearts and know the demands which come with playing for one of the big city clubs.

“The expectation is to be a top-six team and they will be disappointed they haven’t managed to do that.

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

“The expectations of the fans mean they will not be able to coast until the end of the season.

“Saturday was clear evidence of that so we’ll be expecting the best version of Hibs and a team confident on the back of a very good away performance.”

Staggies looking to get off mark after split

County have yet to defeat Hibs this season, having twice drawn 2-2 with the Edinburgh outfit – who also recorded a 2-0 triumph when the sides met at Easter Road in March.

Cowie says Hibs’ firepower makes them a threatening proposition this weekend, adding: “They are a very dangerous team. I saw what they did on Saturday against St Johnstone. We’ve played them three times and they are a team, going forward, who are very exciting.

“That’s the model they play with – they are expansive and have two full-backs that bomb forward as well.

Hibernian manager Nick Montgomery. Image: SNS

“They are quite happy to play on the front foot so we are going to have to defend really well.

“I’ve spoken about it time and again, concentration levels have to be at their highest.

“Then, I always believe we have individuals and a group that can hurt the opposition. It is about creating that gameplan for that to happen.”

Marshall will be formidable barrier to County efforts

Cowie will come up against a familiar face this weekend, in the shape of his former Cardiff City team-mate David Marshall.

Veteran goalkeeper Marshall, who recently turned 39, has played all but one of Hibs’ matches in all competitions this season.

At the tail end of a successful career, in which he has won 47 Scotland caps, Cowie feels Marshall has maintained his high standards.

Hibernian goalkeeper David Marshall. Image: Shutterstock.

Cowie added: “He’s someone I know really well, who is having a fantastic career and still going strong.

“He has played pretty much the majority of the season which is testament to him as a person and his professionalism.

“He has real quality and hopefully he doesn’t show that this week.

“We will look to put him under a lot of pressure and take advantage, and try and get the result we believe we can get.”

More from Ross County

Simon Murray celebrates his opener against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
Analysis: Ross County have bucked recurring Dingwall trend ahead of return to home action
Will Nightingale in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Will Nightingale closing in on Ross County return
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Peter Leven has a big role to play at Aberdeen going forward
Eli King in action against Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.
Eli King says Ross County must capitalise on return to home action
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie admits Ross County were a shadow of Rangers heroics in defeat to…
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw in action against Rangers. Image: SNS
Ross Laidlaw says he received no explanation from Derek Adams after being dropped from…
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: Shutterstock.
Don Cowie reveals two targets he wants Ross County to fulfil against Livingston
Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf. Image: SNS
Ross County injury update: Max Sheaf out for rest of season - and latest…
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: PA
Don Cowie says Ross County must leave heroics against Rangers in past
Former Ross County manager Bobby Wilson. Image: DC Thomson.
The game that missed the deadline: 30 years on from Ross County's memorable final…

Conversation