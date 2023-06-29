Ross County manager Malky Mackay adds ‘great attacking option’, Eamonn Brophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay adds ‘great attacking option’, Eamonn Brophy

Player nicknamed 'Wolf' makes permanent move to the Dingwall club in major swoop for manager Malky Mackay.

By Paul Chalk
Eammon Brophy has joined Ross County on a permanent deal. Image: Ross County FC
Eammon Brophy has joined Ross County on a permanent deal. Image: Ross County FC

Ross County’s summer rebuild continues with determination following the signing of experienced striker Eamonn Brophy from St Mirren.

The 27-year-old former Kilmarnock front-man joined the Staggies on loan at the New Year and played eight games, scoring three goals, helping the side towards their Premiership safety.

A double from Brophy in a sweeping 4-0 win over Dundee United in February was an important result, given United ended bottom of the pack and were sent spinning to the Championship.

He suffered a thigh strain in the 2-0 victory at St Johnstone on April 8 and didn’t feature again, but his immediate impact and contribution to the side impressed manager Malky Mackay and the supporters.

Brophy is the second attacker to sign for the Staggies this week, following on from the new two-year contract handed to Alex Samuel.

Brophy has played more than 200 games in Scottish football, scoring 59 goals in the process. He has also represented Scotland at international level.

The forward had a year left at St Mirren, but the Staggies hunted down the player dubbed ‘the wolf’ and are thrilled to have got their man.

Boss thrilled to land experienced star

Mackay highlighted the impact made by the forward in his five months at the club this year.

He said: “We are delighted to welcome Eamonn back to the club.

“His impact during his spell last season was significant and he became a popular member of the squad.

“His experience in the Scottish game is clear to see and he is another great attacking option added to the squad.”

Jay Henderson scored four goals for Inverness during his six-month loan move this year from St Mirren. Image: SNS

Could Henderson be next in line?

The Dingwall side are also understood to be making in a Paisley Saints double by bringing Jay Henderson to the Global Energy Stadium.

The 21-year-old wide midfielder, whose dad Darren played for County in the 2000-2001 season, was a revelation on loan at Caley Thistle last season and it seems he’s set for a north return – this time on a permanent contract.

County have already signed midfielders Scott Allardice and Kyle Turner from Inverness and Partick Thistle in the Championship and brought back 21-year-old left-back Josh Reid from Coventry City.

And Mackay bolstered his midfield options with the midweek signing of Max Sheaf from Redditch United.

More from Press and Journal

CR0042927 Jamie Ross. Stock. Fishing. Gourdon, Aberdeenshire. Monday 15th May 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
SNP scraps fishing ban plans in latest U-turn
The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Collection.
James Bond boost for whisky firm Edrington as it smashes £1 billion sales barrier
coastguard helicopter
Concerns helicopter may have ditched off coast ruled as 'false alarm'
The new look Aberdeen Whisky Shop opens its doors on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
First look inside newly expanded Aberdeen Whisky Shop
Portrait picture of Elizabeth Watson smiling at camera set against green background.
Death of Peterhead grandmother being treated as murder
Side-on view of red and white Copius trawler at sea.
Fisherman who died after falling overboard off Shetland coast was not wearing lifejacket correctly
Former Aberdeen and Scotland manager Craig Brown. Image: SNS
Aberdeen FC former players' charity match trophy named in honour of Craig Brown
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. A pair of goal posts have been removed from an Inverness park to help its grass recover, and not because of antisocial behaviour concerns. Picture shows; Goal posts have been taken down at Burn Brae Park in Inverness. Inverness. Stuart Findlay/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Goalposts removed from Inverness park after antisocial behaviour concerns
Banff Sheriff Court, Low Street.
Roads ban for 'overexcited' teen who took mum's car and crashed into family
Oklahoma! is being performed at the Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image credit: Callum Stuart
REVIEW: Oklahoma! At Aberdeen Arts Centre