Ross County manager Malky Mackay adds ‘great attacking option’, Eamonn Brophy

Ross County’s summer rebuild continues with determination following the signing of experienced striker Eamonn Brophy from St Mirren.

The 27-year-old former Kilmarnock front-man joined the Staggies on loan at the New Year and played eight games, scoring three goals, helping the side towards their Premiership safety.

A double from Brophy in a sweeping 4-0 win over Dundee United in February was an important result, given United ended bottom of the pack and were sent spinning to the Championship.

He suffered a thigh strain in the 2-0 victory at St Johnstone on April 8 and didn’t feature again, but his immediate impact and contribution to the side impressed manager Malky Mackay and the supporters.

Brophy is the second attacker to sign for the Staggies this week, following on from the new two-year contract handed to Alex Samuel.

Brophy has played more than 200 games in Scottish football, scoring 59 goals in the process. He has also represented Scotland at international level.

The forward had a year left at St Mirren, but the Staggies hunted down the player dubbed ‘the wolf’ and are thrilled to have got their man.

Boss thrilled to land experienced star

Mackay highlighted the impact made by the forward in his five months at the club this year.

He said: “We are delighted to welcome Eamonn back to the club.

“His impact during his spell last season was significant and he became a popular member of the squad.

“His experience in the Scottish game is clear to see and he is another great attacking option added to the squad.”

Could Henderson be next in line?

The Dingwall side are also understood to be making in a Paisley Saints double by bringing Jay Henderson to the Global Energy Stadium.

The 21-year-old wide midfielder, whose dad Darren played for County in the 2000-2001 season, was a revelation on loan at Caley Thistle last season and it seems he’s set for a north return – this time on a permanent contract.

County have already signed midfielders Scott Allardice and Kyle Turner from Inverness and Partick Thistle in the Championship and brought back 21-year-old left-back Josh Reid from Coventry City.

And Mackay bolstered his midfield options with the midweek signing of Max Sheaf from Redditch United.