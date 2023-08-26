George Harmon aiming to build on successful first season with Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
George Harmon aiming to build on successful first season with Ross County

English left back Harmon joined the Staggies last summer from English non-league side Oxford City.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County defender George Harmon. Image: SNS
Ross County defender George Harmon. Image: SNS

George Harmon feels fully up and running in Ross County’s side as he aims to build on an encouraging first season in Scotland.

Left back Harmon was among 10 players brought to Dingwall by Malky Mackay last summer, making the switch from English non-league side Oxford City.

Although it took him time to break into the Staggies’ side, the Englishman went on to become a regular with 36 appearances.

Harmon also netted three goals, including the equaliser in the Premiership play-off tie against Partick Thistle which led to County’s shoot-out victory.

George Harmon celebrates scoring against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

Having faced a step up in standard 12 months ago, Harmon insists he is well versed on what to expect in his second campaign.

He said: “It’s just experience really. You play men’s football week in week out against some very good opposition.

“But also in training as well you’re coming up against some great lads that are tricky wingers or forward players, so I’m always battling against them in training.

“I think in games it’s just getting that experience and being a bit more confident as well. I think when you come from non-league you probably don’t realise but I probably wasn’t as confident as I am now and hopefully it’s showing in my performances.

“There is healthy competition, Josh Reid is a great player as well as Ben Purrington – which we saw last season when he wasn’t injured.

“I just need to make sure that I’m doing everything right on and off the pitch to make sure that I’m feeling 100% and that my performances are at the best level I can give.”

Harmon ready for Gers test

County face Rangers in a lunchtime kick-off at Victoria Park today, as they aim to build on back-to-back wins over St Johnstone and Airdrieonians.

Although it is a much-changed Gers side, Harmon is well aware of what to expect.

Harmon, whose first start for the Staggies came against Rangers at Ibrox last season, added: “When you’re a lad from England coming up to the Scottish Premiership you look forward to the Celtic and Rangers games in particular.

George Harmon in action against Celtic. Image: SNS

“We just want to make sure that we show our talent and just hope that we can get three points.

“Prior to the last twelve months I never played Celtic or Rangers at all and because of how the games go you’re playing them three or four times a year sometimes.

“I’ve enjoyed the experience of those games. Obviously you do your analysis after those games too so hopefully I can take that experience into the game on Saturday.

“It’s always a confidence boost to score two goals against Celtic at Parkhead, but we want to try and not concede four goals.

“Some of the goals on our part were probably sloppy, we know that we can do better.

“We need to take the positives out of the game – we realise what we need to work on but we also know where we can hurt the opposition as well.

“Last season we created a lot of chances but didn’t put away as many as we would have liked.

“But this season we have scored a lot of goals and they have all been coming from different individuals as well which is always refreshing.

“We just need to hopefully carry that on and take it into Saturday.”

Staggies aiming to kick on after cup progress

Harmon feels the Staggies are in a strong place, after advancing to the quarter-finals of the Viaplay Cup with an extra-time win over Airdrie last week.

George Harmon in action against Aidrieonians. Image: SNS

The 22-year-old added: “I think we’ve got a lot of momentum especially after the cup game on Saturday and against St Johnstone.

“I think that’s what we struggled with last year, but hopefully we pick up the momentum and hopefully carry that on for as long as we can.”

Conversation