George Harmon aiming to build on successful first season with Ross County

George Harmon feels fully up and running in Ross County’s side as he aims to build on an encouraging first season in Scotland.

Left back Harmon was among 10 players brought to Dingwall by Malky Mackay last summer, making the switch from English non-league side Oxford City.

Although it took him time to break into the Staggies’ side, the Englishman went on to become a regular with 36 appearances.

Harmon also netted three goals, including the equaliser in the Premiership play-off tie against Partick Thistle which led to County’s shoot-out victory.

Having faced a step up in standard 12 months ago, Harmon insists he is well versed on what to expect in his second campaign.

He said: “It’s just experience really. You play men’s football week in week out against some very good opposition.

“But also in training as well you’re coming up against some great lads that are tricky wingers or forward players, so I’m always battling against them in training.

“I think in games it’s just getting that experience and being a bit more confident as well. I think when you come from non-league you probably don’t realise but I probably wasn’t as confident as I am now and hopefully it’s showing in my performances.

“There is healthy competition, Josh Reid is a great player as well as Ben Purrington – which we saw last season when he wasn’t injured.

“I just need to make sure that I’m doing everything right on and off the pitch to make sure that I’m feeling 100% and that my performances are at the best level I can give.”

Harmon ready for Gers test

County face Rangers in a lunchtime kick-off at Victoria Park today, as they aim to build on back-to-back wins over St Johnstone and Airdrieonians.

Although it is a much-changed Gers side, Harmon is well aware of what to expect.

Harmon, whose first start for the Staggies came against Rangers at Ibrox last season, added: “When you’re a lad from England coming up to the Scottish Premiership you look forward to the Celtic and Rangers games in particular.

“We just want to make sure that we show our talent and just hope that we can get three points.

“Prior to the last twelve months I never played Celtic or Rangers at all and because of how the games go you’re playing them three or four times a year sometimes.

“I’ve enjoyed the experience of those games. Obviously you do your analysis after those games too so hopefully I can take that experience into the game on Saturday.

“It’s always a confidence boost to score two goals against Celtic at Parkhead, but we want to try and not concede four goals.

“Some of the goals on our part were probably sloppy, we know that we can do better.

“We need to take the positives out of the game – we realise what we need to work on but we also know where we can hurt the opposition as well.

“Last season we created a lot of chances but didn’t put away as many as we would have liked.

“But this season we have scored a lot of goals and they have all been coming from different individuals as well which is always refreshing.

“We just need to hopefully carry that on and take it into Saturday.”

Staggies aiming to kick on after cup progress

Harmon feels the Staggies are in a strong place, after advancing to the quarter-finals of the Viaplay Cup with an extra-time win over Airdrie last week.

The 22-year-old added: “I think we’ve got a lot of momentum especially after the cup game on Saturday and against St Johnstone.

“I think that’s what we struggled with last year, but hopefully we pick up the momentum and hopefully carry that on for as long as we can.”