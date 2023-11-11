Ross County’s Connor Randall expects St Johnstone to take bounce from appointment of former boss Craig Levein

Connor Randall is well versed on what Ross County can expect against Craig Levein’s St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park today.

Randall’s first experience of Scottish football came in with Hearts in the 2017-18 campaign, in a season-long loan from Liverpool.

Just weeks into the season, Levein took charge of the side following the departure of Ian Cathro as head coach.

Randall, who made 27 appearances for the Jambos, reflects fondly on his time working with former Scotland boss Levein – who replaced Steven MacLean as Saints boss earlier this week.

He believes the recent appointment is a shrewd one by the Perth side, in their efforts to climb off the foot of the Premiership table.

Randall said: “I got on very well with him – he was a good manager to work under.

“He’s very experienced and knows the game in and out. He’s going to have a very organised and hard-working team – we saw that against Motherwell where they got two goals early on and ended up with a draw.

“You can see what he’s trying to implement on the team. I think any time a team gets a new manager it gives everyone at the club a lift. It always happens.

“I’m expecting the best version of St Johnstone there has been this season.

“He knows the league, and Scottish football, inside out.

“He has been there before and he has done it – so it’s nothing new to him.

“I’m sure he will pass that on to his players, with his coaching staff.

“We will need to be at the top of our game to get the result we want.”

Staggies seek return to winning ways

County are only two points ahead of bottom-placed Saints ahead of this weekend’s fixture, without a win from their last seven league outings.

Randall knows the league table can quickly make for different reading, if the Staggies can return to winning ways in their last match before the international break.

He added: “The three draws away from home were decent enough results.

“The way some of them panned out, we could have picked up more points.

“We were probably coming away a little disappointed not to have at least one win, especially in the Motherwell game.

“Three points is massive, that’s what you want to get on the board. It’s another tough test but we will be going there to get a good result.

“With the way the league has started, you look at the gap from the bottom of the table to fourth and it’s not massive.

“It’s about picking up points and putting results together. But if you have two defeats, you can end up going from high up in the league down towards the bottom.

“Every game has a lot at stake, especially when you are playing someone who is around you at the moment.

“You want to pick points up, and take points off them at the same time.”

Randall ready to be called upon in traditional position if required

Randall has traditionally played as a right back, but has spent the bulk of this season in the heart of midfield.

His performances have earned vast praise from Staggies boss Malky Mackay, who has been thrilled with the way he has adapted to the change.

A return to right back could be on the cards today however, with Irish full back James Brown suspended after being sent off in last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Celtic.

Randall insists he is ready to be called upon in any position, with the 28-year-old adding: “I’ve got to be ready for wherever I’m needed to help the team out.

“We’ve got good strength in the depth, so when boys get injured or suspended we have got cover in all areas to step in and keep the level as high as it was.

“I have been enjoying it in midfield. It’s obviously a lot different from playing on the side, as you are in the middle of the action.

“It’s 100 miles an hour in most games, but it’s something I have enjoyed.

“If I can in there and help the team improve, I’m happy with that. Hopefully I can keep my place and keep doing that.”