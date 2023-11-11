Ross County’s Connor Randall expects St Johnstone to take bounce from appointment of former boss Craig Levein

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s Connor Randall expects St Johnstone to take bounce from appointment of former boss Craig Levein

Englishman Randall played under Levein at Hearts in 2017-18, when he enjoyed a season-long loan from Liverpool.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County's Connor Randall. Image: SNS
Ross County's Connor Randall. Image: SNS

Connor Randall is well versed on what Ross County can expect against Craig Levein’s St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park today.

Randall’s first experience of Scottish football came in with Hearts in the 2017-18 campaign, in a season-long loan from Liverpool.

Just weeks into the season, Levein took charge of the side following the departure of Ian Cathro as head coach.

Randall, who made 27 appearances for the Jambos, reflects fondly on his time working with former Scotland boss Levein – who replaced Steven MacLean as Saints boss earlier this week.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS

He believes the recent appointment is a shrewd one by the Perth side, in their efforts to climb off the foot of the Premiership table.

Randall said: “I got on very well with him – he was a good manager to work under.

“He’s very experienced and knows the game in and out. He’s going to have a very organised and hard-working team – we saw that against Motherwell where they got two goals early on and ended up with a draw.

“You can see what he’s trying to implement on the team. I think any time a team gets a new manager it gives everyone at the club a lift. It always happens.

St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark celebrates scoring against Motherwell. Image: SNS

“I’m expecting the best version of St Johnstone there has been this season.

“He knows the league, and Scottish football, inside out.

“He has been there before and he has done it – so it’s nothing new to him.

“I’m sure he will pass that on to his players, with his coaching staff.

“We will need to be at the top of our game to get the result we want.”

Staggies seek return to winning ways

County are only two points ahead of bottom-placed Saints ahead of this weekend’s fixture, without a win from their last seven league outings.

Randall knows the league table can quickly make for different reading, if the Staggies can return to winning ways in their last match before the international break.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

He added: “The three draws away from home were decent enough results.

“The way some of them panned out, we could have picked up more points.

“We were probably coming away a little disappointed not to have at least one win, especially in the Motherwell game.

“Three points is massive, that’s what you want to get on the board. It’s another tough test but we will be going there to get a good result.

“With the way the league has started, you look at the gap from the bottom of the table to fourth and it’s not massive.

“It’s about picking up points and putting results together. But if you have two defeats, you can end up going from high up in the league down towards the bottom.

“Every game has a lot at stake, especially when you are playing someone who is around you at the moment.

“You want to pick points up, and take points off them at the same time.”

Randall ready to be called upon in traditional position if required

Randall has traditionally played as a right back, but has spent the bulk of this season in the heart of midfield.

His performances have earned vast praise from Staggies boss Malky Mackay, who has been thrilled with the way he has adapted to the change.

A return to right back could be on the cards today however, with Irish full back James Brown suspended after being sent off in last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Celtic.

Randall insists he is ready to be called upon in any position, with the 28-year-old adding: “I’ve got to be ready for wherever I’m needed to help the team out.

Connor Randall in action for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

“We’ve got good strength in the depth, so when boys get injured or suspended we have got cover in all areas to step in and keep the level as high as it was.

“I have been enjoying it in midfield. It’s obviously a lot different from playing on the side, as you are in the middle of the action.

“It’s 100 miles an hour in most games, but it’s something I have enjoyed.

“If I can in there and help the team improve, I’m happy with that. Hopefully I can keep my place and keep doing that.”

More from Ross County

St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark celebrates scoring against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay wary of St Johnstone's renewed attacking threat
Carl Tremarco, who is Ross County's head of professional academy and loans manager. Image: Ross County FC.
Carl Tremarco challenges Ross County youngsters to impress Malky Mackay in North of Scotland…
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw can strengthen case for Scotland selection
Will Nightingale in action against Celtic. Image: SNS
Will Nightingale keen to extend Ross County stay beyond new year
Scott Allardice in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay says Scott Allardice showing he belongs in Premiership
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates his side's Viaplay Cup semi-final win against Hibs. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Time for Barry Robson to focus on the positives - not fixture…
George Robesten in action for Nairn County. Image: Jasperimage.
George Robesten reflects on journey from rugby, to youth football in Shetland, to fringes…
James Brown protests his red card for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: An inevitable outcome despite Ross Laidlaw's heroics
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS
Ross Laidlaw says stellar goalkeeping display came as no consolation in Ross County's defeat…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay hails character of 10-man Ross County in defeat to Celtic

Conversation