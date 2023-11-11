How wood from old Lossiemouth bridge is helping Elgin Men’s Shed survive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How wood from old Lossiemouth bridge is helping Elgin Men’s Shed survive

The charity has been selling pens, bowls and keyrings from the wood to help pay its "unsustainable" rent.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Man at the lathe turning the wood with splinters flying.
Wood from the old Lossiemouth bridge has given Elgin Men's Shed a much-needed income stream. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Pens, keyrings and bowls made from wood from the old Lossiemouth bridge is generating much-needed cash to help Elgin Men’s Shed alive.

The charity received about 100 weathered planks from the much-loved crossing, which was demolished last year.

Covered in sand, soaking wet and rotting in places, the wood may not be the perfect building material.

However, the Lossiemouth community snapped up the mementos from the cherished landmark to savour memories.

The old Lossiemouth East Beach bridge.
The old Lossiemouth bridge was loved by generations. Photo by Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Elgin Men’s Shed was tasked with making two benches and two plant pots from the old bridge to sit by the banks of the River Lossie for all to enjoy.

Now what’s left of the stash is being used to generate critical cash to stop the charity becoming homeless.

Lossiemouth bridge stopping charity becoming homeless

Elgin Men’s Shed currently pays Moray Council a monthly rent of £575, a bill the charity now calls “unsustainable”.

It comes as the local authority is undertaking a “commercialised” review of all its industrial rental properties to close a £15 million budget gap.

Searches to find alternative accommodation for the group have not been successful so far.

Three men in workshop with tools behind.
David Bain, John Stanfield and Pete Weatherhead in the Elgin Men’s Shed workshop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Elgin Men’s Shed initially received wood from the old Lossiemouth bridge to make the benches and plant pots.

The offcuts from the projects have now given the charity an extra funding stream.

Pens, key rings and bowls have been made to sell at Christmas craft fairs to people longing to have a souvenir from the bridge.

Chairman Pete Weatherhead said: “What we’ve sold so far has made us £1,500. That’s about three months rent for us, so it’s been a big boost.

Wooden pens in cases.
Pens made from the old Lossiemouth bridge. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We’ve had people get in touch from all over wanting them. One man got in touch with us from Lincolnshire because he ran over the bridge every day while he was stationed at RAF Lossiemouth.”

He added: “More than anything else we’re here for socialising and for mental health wellbeing to get guys out of the house.

“Stops them staying in bed until lunchtime and gets them out meeting people and sharing experiences.”

How old Lossiemouth bridge was turned into pens

Elgin Men’s Shed had to leave their stash of wood from the Lossiemouth bridge for an incredible six months to dry properly after receiving it late last year.

That followed two full days of power-washing to get rid of decades of muck, and a further two days of pulling out nails.

The best of the wood was then used to make benches and plant pots requested by the Lossiemouth Community Development Trust.

Bench made from wood off old Lossiemouth bridge.
The benches are due to be sited on the banks of the River Lossie in Lossiemouth. Image: Elgin Men’s Shed

Men’s Shed member David Bain said: “The only stipulation was we couldn’t change the shape, the colour or the general look of the wood – they wanted it maintained.

“For its age, it’s remarkably good quality. We’re not 100% sure what kind of wood it is.

“It’s been a good challenge. It’s not the sort of thing you get to work on every day.”

What else has bridge been turned into?

Wood stacked up in a trailer.
The wood was offered to the Lossiemouth community. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

When wood from the old Lossiemouth bridge was offered up to the community to pick up, people jumped at the chance.

Planks were snapped up for couples who had wedding photos on the crossing, by those who had countless memories on the beach and even to make a guitar.

In return, more than £1,000 was donated to the Lossiemouth Community Development Trust which led the campaign for the new bridge.

Elgin Men’s Shed will be at the St Giles Centre today selling items made from the old Lossiemouth bridge. 

Guitars, wedding memories and hot tub memorabilia: What Lossiemouth is using wood from the town’s old bridge for

Conversation