Derek Adams urging Ross County to take Tynecastle showing into Aberdeen encounter

The Staggies host the Dons in their final match before the winter break on Tuesday.

By Andy Skinner
Derek Adams. Image: Shutterstock.
Derek Adams. Image: Shutterstock.

Derek Adams is looking for more of the same from his Ross County side when they host Aberdeen in their final game before the winter break on Tuesday.

The Staggies produced an excellent display against Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday, but had to settle for a 2-2 draw having established a two-goal lead midway through the second half.

It was County’s first match since their 1-0 home loss to Dundee on December 16, with their subsequent fixtures against Hibernian and Rangers postponed.

Adams was thrilled with the way his side went about the challenge that awaited them in Edinburgh, which saw them lead through an own goal from Alex Cochrane and a stunning Yan Dhanda free-kick before they were pegged back.

Ross County celebrate after taking the lead against Hearts. Image: SNS.

Adams said: “We murdered them in the first half. We had so many good opportunities in the game. The way we played, the way we passed the ball, the way we opened them up.

“It was a fantastic performance. Look at the chances we created, the chances we could have scored, the goals we did score. A great first goal, and a great goal from Yan Dhanda.

“Over the afternoon we were the better side, in my view. I thought we were very, very good.

“We just have to do the same. We have to take the game to Aberdeen, create the chances we did on Saturday, but take them.

“I said to them at half-time that we had to take the opportunities when they come along, and be more ruthless.”

Adams keen to build on Staggies’ showing

Aberdeen make the trip to Dingwall fresh from suffering a 3-0 home defeat to St Mirren on Saturday.

Having run the third-placed Jambos so close, Adams feels his side can take plenty confidence into Tuesday’s match – which will be County’s last before the Scottish Cup visit of Championship side Partick Thistle on January 20.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS.

He added: “You’re coming up against a team that’s third in the league. That’s what you get with them and the players they have. We didn’t take our chances when we had them.

“We had so many good opportunities in the game and we could have been two or three up at half time.

“Over the afternoon I thought we deserved to win the game.”

Sheaf rose to Tynecastle stage

Adams handed a first County start to midfielder Max Sheaf, who had previously made five substitute appearances following his summer arrival from English non-league outfit Redditch United.

Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf. Image: Shutterstock.

The Staggies boss was impressed with the way the 23-year-old handled himself in the centre of the park against Steven Naismith’s side.

Adams added: “I was delighted for Max, because he was supposed to start against Hibs and he was supposed to start against Rangers.

“He was able to get his first start for us and he worked ever so hard.

“He put in a shift that we required, and it was great for him to get the 90 minutes.”

