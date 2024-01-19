Derek Adams eager to thwart Partick Thistle revenge mission against Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Derek Adams eager to thwart Partick Thistle revenge mission against Ross County

The Staggies defeated Thistle in a thrilling Premiership play-off last season, and meet again in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

By Andy Skinner
Ross Laidlaw celebrates Ross County's play-off victory over Partick Thistle. The Staggies' number one saved two shoot-out spot-kicks to help defeat the Jags. Image: SNS
Ross Laidlaw celebrates Ross County's play-off victory over Partick Thistle. The Staggies' number one saved two shoot-out spot-kicks to help defeat the Jags. Image: SNS

Derek Adams was an interested onlooker when Ross County staged the most dramatic of turnarounds against Partick Thistle in last season’s Premiership play-off final.

The Staggies boss is now intent on preventing a revenge mission when Thistle return to Victoria Park in Saturday’s Scottish Cup fourth round tie.

County were in deep trouble after the first leg at Firhill in June, when goals from Aidan Fitzpatrick and Brian Graham put the Championship side firmly in command on a night which saw Staggies defender Dylan Smith sent off early in the match.

Malky Mackay’s side looked to be heading for the second-tier when Fitzpatrick made it three in the return leg in Dingwall, however goals within the final 19 minutes from Yan Dhanda, Simon Murray and George Harmon took the match to extra-time and ultimately penalties.

The great escape was complete when Josh Sims’ winning spot-kick salvaged County’s place in the top flight.

Josh Sims converts Ross County’s winning penalty in the Premiership play-off shoot-out against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

Adams, who replaced Mackay in November, expects the Glasgow outfit to return to the Highlands on a mission to put their play-off heartache behind them.

He said: “It’s a big challenge. We obviously know that from last season when the two clubs came up against each other in the play-offs.

“I watched both legs. I thought it was a really exciting play-off, but not something you would want to be involved in.

“Will they be out for revenge? I’m sure that will be the case. There’s no doubt about that.

“Ross County were able to get through on penalty kicks but I saw in Partick Thistle a really excellent side who play with a lot of freedom to get forward and attack.

“I’d like to see it end to end, but I’d like to see us creating more chances than the opposition and scoring more goals.”

Partick performing strongly in Championship

Thistle are enjoying a fine season in the Championship and currently sit in third place, albeit eight points behind Raith Rovers.

Adams has been impressed by what he has seen from Kris Doolan’s men, adding: “I watched Partick last weekend and they did really well against Arbroath. They are an excellent outfit, with a lot of good players.

Partick Thistle manager Kris Doolan. Image: SNS

“It is going to be a game that is to-and-fro. Partick will want to progress to the next round, and so do we.

“They’re going to take over 1,000 supporters with them and it will be a really good atmosphere.

“We understand that and we will have to be on our game because they have talented players in their side.”

Adams eager to create fresh Scottish Cup memories

The Scottish Cup brings back fond memories for Adams, who guided the then second-tier Staggies to the final in 2010.

County memorably knocked out Celtic in the semi-final at Hampden Park, before going on to lose 3-0 to Dundee United.

Ross County manager Derek Adams gives instructions to his team during their Scottish Cup semi-final match against Celtic at Hampden. Image: DC Thomson.

Adams is eager to lead the Dingwall side on another cup run.

He added: “We were a Championship club at the time, and we went and beat the likes of Hibs and Celtic on the way to the final against Dundee United.

“It’s something we would love to try and do.

“I think it’s really important for the supporters, and finances as well.

“If we can get to the next round, whoever we pick up will be hugely important.

“We will be here on Saturday trying to do that.”

