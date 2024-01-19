Derek Adams eager to thwart Partick Thistle revenge mission against Ross County

Derek Adams was an interested onlooker when Ross County staged the most dramatic of turnarounds against Partick Thistle in last season’s Premiership play-off final.

The Staggies boss is now intent on preventing a revenge mission when Thistle return to Victoria Park in Saturday’s Scottish Cup fourth round tie.

County were in deep trouble after the first leg at Firhill in June, when goals from Aidan Fitzpatrick and Brian Graham put the Championship side firmly in command on a night which saw Staggies defender Dylan Smith sent off early in the match.

Malky Mackay’s side looked to be heading for the second-tier when Fitzpatrick made it three in the return leg in Dingwall, however goals within the final 19 minutes from Yan Dhanda, Simon Murray and George Harmon took the match to extra-time and ultimately penalties.

The great escape was complete when Josh Sims’ winning spot-kick salvaged County’s place in the top flight.

Adams, who replaced Mackay in November, expects the Glasgow outfit to return to the Highlands on a mission to put their play-off heartache behind them.

He said: “It’s a big challenge. We obviously know that from last season when the two clubs came up against each other in the play-offs.

“I watched both legs. I thought it was a really exciting play-off, but not something you would want to be involved in.

“Will they be out for revenge? I’m sure that will be the case. There’s no doubt about that.

“Ross County were able to get through on penalty kicks but I saw in Partick Thistle a really excellent side who play with a lot of freedom to get forward and attack.

“I’d like to see it end to end, but I’d like to see us creating more chances than the opposition and scoring more goals.”

Partick performing strongly in Championship

Thistle are enjoying a fine season in the Championship and currently sit in third place, albeit eight points behind Raith Rovers.

Adams has been impressed by what he has seen from Kris Doolan’s men, adding: “I watched Partick last weekend and they did really well against Arbroath. They are an excellent outfit, with a lot of good players.

“It is going to be a game that is to-and-fro. Partick will want to progress to the next round, and so do we.

“They’re going to take over 1,000 supporters with them and it will be a really good atmosphere.

“We understand that and we will have to be on our game because they have talented players in their side.”

Adams eager to create fresh Scottish Cup memories

The Scottish Cup brings back fond memories for Adams, who guided the then second-tier Staggies to the final in 2010.

County memorably knocked out Celtic in the semi-final at Hampden Park, before going on to lose 3-0 to Dundee United.

Adams is eager to lead the Dingwall side on another cup run.

He added: “We were a Championship club at the time, and we went and beat the likes of Hibs and Celtic on the way to the final against Dundee United.

“It’s something we would love to try and do.

“I think it’s really important for the supporters, and finances as well.

“If we can get to the next round, whoever we pick up will be hugely important.

“We will be here on Saturday trying to do that.”