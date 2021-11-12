Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Superleague leaders Hermes head to East End

By Reporter
November 12, 2021, 6:00 am
Adam Joji goes close for East End against Hermes.
Adam Joji goes close for East End against Hermes.

There’s a full McBookie.com league programme this weekend with Superleague leaders Hermes making the short journey to New Advocates Park to play East End.

At Crombie Park, Culter host Nairn St Ninian while Bridge of Don Thistle will be looking to return to winning ways when Dyce visit Aberdeen Sports Village.

Banks O’Dee have a rare top flight outing when they make the journey to The Meadows to face Ellon United while bottom side Deveronside face a tough afternoon at in-form Colony Park.

Banchory St Ternan welcome Hall Russell United to Milton Park and Maud are at Links Park to face Montrose Roselea.

Stoneywood look to make home advantage count

First Division leaders Stoneywood Parkvale have home advantage against Dufftown with challengers Stonehaven at Fraserburgh United and Sunnybank also away from home at Buchanhaven Hearts. Longside meanwhile entertain foot of the table Aberdeen University.

In the Second Division, frontrunners Rothie Rovers are at home to Islavale while, with Forres Thistle idle, Newmachar United can return to second place with a victory at home to Glentanar.

In the other game, Burghead Thistle are on home soil against Whitehills and New Elgin make the trip to Watson Park to play Cruden Bay.

All matches get underway at 1.30 pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]