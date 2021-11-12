Junior football: Superleague leaders Hermes head to East End

There’s a full McBookie.com league programme this weekend with Superleague leaders Hermes making the short journey to New Advocates Park to play East End.

At Crombie Park, Culter host Nairn St Ninian while Bridge of Don Thistle will be looking to return to winning ways when Dyce visit Aberdeen Sports Village.

Banks O’Dee have a rare top flight outing when they make the journey to The Meadows to face Ellon United while bottom side Deveronside face a tough afternoon at in-form Colony Park.

Banchory St Ternan welcome Hall Russell United to Milton Park and Maud are at Links Park to face Montrose Roselea.

Stoneywood look to make home advantage count

First Division leaders Stoneywood Parkvale have home advantage against Dufftown with challengers Stonehaven at Fraserburgh United and Sunnybank also away from home at Buchanhaven Hearts. Longside meanwhile entertain foot of the table Aberdeen University.

In the Second Division, frontrunners Rothie Rovers are at home to Islavale while, with Forres Thistle idle, Newmachar United can return to second place with a victory at home to Glentanar.

In the other game, Burghead Thistle are on home soil against Whitehills and New Elgin make the trip to Watson Park to play Cruden Bay.

All matches get underway at 1.30 pm.