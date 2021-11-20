Richard Gordon: Scotland have team with strength in depth as they gear up for World Cup play-offs

One of the more remarkable years in the history of the Scotland team drew to a spectacular close this week as the previously imperious Danes were swept aside on a wave of national pride and steely determination.

It was evident right from kick-off the players were fully charged-up for the game, and although Denmark had their moments, it was as impressive a performance from the Scots as I can remember in years.

Twelve months on from reaching the Euro 2020 Finals, Steve Clarke’s side took a major step towards making Qatar 2022, their hopes boosted by clinching one of the seeded spots.

The turnaround in their qualifying campaign was quite remarkable as the squad negotiated its way through the busiest period the national team has ever known. Scotland had never previously played more than eleven internationals in a calendar year; Monday’s victory came in our 15th match of 2021.

The early exchanges in the group did not look promising.

Draws against Austria and Israel, who were always going to be our chief rivals for the play-off position, seemed damaging in the springtime, but were offset by wins later in the year.

Importantly, the Scots avoided the kind of slip-ups which have destroyed the ambitions of their predecessors, and the lesser teams were disposed of, albeit not without a few worries along the way.

That left the impressive Danes and, while we were blown away in Copenhagen in September, last Monday was an entirely different scenario as Scotland racked-up a sixth successive competitive victory for the first time since World Cup and European Championship qualifiers were introduced to the fixture calendar.

Clarke has relied on a core of key men, but has also been rewarded by those he has turned to when injury or suspension interrupted his selection plans.

Kieran Tierney, Andy Robertson, John McGinn, Billy Gilmour and Callum McGregor have been the spine of the team during its revival.

Craig Gordon has replaced David Marshall and Nathan Patterson is offering serious competition to Stephen O’Donnell.

Scott McTominay was a certain starter, Grant Hanley re-emerged as a defensive rock, but in their absence, Jack Hendry, Liam Cooper then John Souttar stepped up to the mark.

Lyndon Dykes scored in four straight games then got banned and injured, Ché Adams responded by netting in the last two matches. Stuart Armstrong was excellent in Moldova, Ryan Christie even better when taking over for the Denmark encounter.

That all adds up to a decent squad with serious strength in depth. We might struggle to adequately replace a few of the big names, but in the main the manager knows he can trust those he brings in.

By this time next week, we will know who lies in our way on the last few steps towards the Finals. Of the unseeded sides, I would probably prefer to avoid Poland, but would be confident enough taking on any of them at Hampden.

Get through that, and with the luck of another home draw, the players will believe they can finish the job off. Sweden or Wales would be the better options, but, by that stage, nothing will be easy.

The most important thing this year was to build on the Euro 2020 qualification and lay foundations for the future. Steve Clarke and his men have done that in impressive fashion.

No idea what to expect from Aberdeen at Tannadice

The Dons resume their Premiership campaign with one of the most eagerly-anticipated fixtures of the season, with Tannadice set to be buzzing as the Red Army descends on the stadium.

The atmosphere is always sensational for this one and the fans will certainly make the occasion, but, if I’m honest, I have no idea what kind of performance they will be watching.

The recent revival came to a shuddering halt last time out against Motherwell, leaving the side in the bottom half of the table, and they will have to quickly rediscover the form shown in the three previous outings.

United have also stalled of late and were brushed aside by Hearts a fortnight ago, but they’ve been enjoying a decent season, and I can see this being a tasty encounter.

It is, however, one the Dons really cannot afford to lose.