Paul Sheerin sacked as Falkirk manager following 6-0 defeat by Queen’s Park

Former Aberdeen coach Paul Sheerin has been sacked by Falkirk.

The Bairns have announced the departure of their head coach following Saturday’s 6-0 thrashing by Queen’s Park.

The defeat was Falkirk’s third successive loss and left them in fifth place in League One.

A Falkirk statement read: “Falkirk Football Club has today parted company with head coach Paul Sheerin.

“We wish to thank Paul for his efforts and hard work during his time at the club and wish him well for the future.

“Assistant head coach Danny Grainger will take interim charge of first team duties while the club embarks on a search for a new head coach. A further update will be provided in the coming days.”

The former Caley Thistle, Aberdeen and St Johnstone player spent four years as manager of Arbroath before moving to Pittodrie in 2014 to take charge of the development team during Derek McInnes’ time as Dons boss.

He was appointed Falkirk boss on May this year but departs the club with the Bairns sitting nine points behind League One leaders Cove Rangers.