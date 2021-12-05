Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Paul Sheerin sacked as Falkirk manager following 6-0 defeat by Queen’s Park

By Danny Law
December 5, 2021, 8:58 pm
FALKIRK, SCOTLAND - JUNE 02: Paul Sheerin is pictured as he is unveiled as the new manager of Falkirk at The Falkirk Stadium, on June 02, 2021, in Falkirk, Scotland (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
FALKIRK, SCOTLAND - JUNE 02: Paul Sheerin is pictured as he is unveiled as the new manager of Falkirk at The Falkirk Stadium, on June 02, 2021, in Falkirk, Scotland (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Former Aberdeen coach Paul Sheerin has been sacked by Falkirk.

The Bairns have announced the departure of their head coach following Saturday’s 6-0 thrashing by Queen’s Park.

The defeat was Falkirk’s third successive loss and left them in fifth place in League One.

A Falkirk statement read: “Falkirk Football Club has today parted company with head coach Paul Sheerin.

“We wish to thank Paul for his efforts and hard work during his time at the club and wish him well for the future.

“Assistant head coach Danny Grainger will take interim charge of first team duties while the club embarks on a search for a new head coach. A further update will be provided in the coming days.”

Paul Sheerin was Aberdeen’s interim manager before Stephen Glass succeeded Derek McInnes.

The former Caley Thistle, Aberdeen and St Johnstone player spent four years as manager of Arbroath before moving to Pittodrie in 2014 to take charge of the development team during Derek McInnes’ time as Dons boss.

He was appointed Falkirk boss on May this year but departs the club with the Bairns sitting nine points behind League One leaders Cove Rangers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal