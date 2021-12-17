Junior football: Final weekend of action before festive break as Bridge of Don Thistle bid to stay top of the league

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Final weekend of action before festive break as Bridge of Don Thistle bid to stay top of the league

By Reporter
December 17, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 17, 2021, 9:36 am
Bridge of Don Thistle's Ross Forsyth and Hermes' Luke Barbour (blue).
Bridge of Don Thistle's Ross Forsyth and Hermes' Luke Barbour (blue).

The action for the final weekend prior to the festive break gets under way this evening when Montrose Roselea welcome Dyce to Links Park in the McBookie.com Superleague.

The visitors will be looking for the win that would take them level on points with their hosts (kick-off 7.45pm).

Joint leaders Bridge of Don Thistle will be out to consolidate their position at the head of the top flight when they host Deveronside at Aberdeen Sports Village while Hermes will be desperate to bounce back from last weekend’s reversal when they entertain Maud.

At New Advocates Park, East End are at home to Ellon United while Culter make the short trip west to Milton Park to face Banchory St Ternan.

First division leaders Stoneywood Parkvale are on the road at Fraserburgh United with Glenury Park the venue for Stonehaven against Longside while Buchanhaven Hearts have Bob Buchan at the helm for the visit of Aberdeen University.

North Region Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle are the new Superleague leaders

In the Second Division, Burghead Thistle have home advantage against Glentanar while Whitehills go to Islavale and New Elgin meet Forres Thistle.

At Spain Park, Banks o’ Dee play Nairn St. Ninian in the last eight of the League Cup while there’s a couple of North Regional Cup second round ties with Colony Park hosting Rothie Rovers in Inverurie and Newmachar United travelling to Dufftown.

All games start at 1.30pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]