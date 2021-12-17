Junior football: Final weekend of action before festive break as Bridge of Don Thistle bid to stay top of the league

The action for the final weekend prior to the festive break gets under way this evening when Montrose Roselea welcome Dyce to Links Park in the McBookie.com Superleague.

The visitors will be looking for the win that would take them level on points with their hosts (kick-off 7.45pm).

Joint leaders Bridge of Don Thistle will be out to consolidate their position at the head of the top flight when they host Deveronside at Aberdeen Sports Village while Hermes will be desperate to bounce back from last weekend’s reversal when they entertain Maud.

At New Advocates Park, East End are at home to Ellon United while Culter make the short trip west to Milton Park to face Banchory St Ternan.

First division leaders Stoneywood Parkvale are on the road at Fraserburgh United with Glenury Park the venue for Stonehaven against Longside while Buchanhaven Hearts have Bob Buchan at the helm for the visit of Aberdeen University.

In the Second Division, Burghead Thistle have home advantage against Glentanar while Whitehills go to Islavale and New Elgin meet Forres Thistle.

At Spain Park, Banks o’ Dee play Nairn St. Ninian in the last eight of the League Cup while there’s a couple of North Regional Cup second round ties with Colony Park hosting Rothie Rovers in Inverurie and Newmachar United travelling to Dufftown.

All games start at 1.30pm.