North Region Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle are the new Superleague leaders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Region Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle are the new Superleague leaders

By Reporter
December 14, 2021, 6:00 am
Bridge of Don Thistle's Liam Burnett makes a challenge to deny Hermes' Ryan Begg.
Bridge of Don Thistle's Liam Burnett makes a challenge to deny Hermes' Ryan Begg.

With Culter’s clash at Banchory St Ternan one of several to fall victim to the weather, Bridge of Don Thistle took full advantage by edging their tight Lochside Park encounter with Hermes and move to the top of the McBookie.com Superleague table.

Following a scrappy first half, the only goal of the game arrived midway through the second period when Nicky Gordon’s well-flighted cross was met superbly by David Booth, whose glancing header gave Greg Simpson no chance.

Jags boss Steve Dolan was relieved to pick up all three points.

The former Deveronvale manager said: “It was a good win at a very difficult place to go to. The first half was a hundred miles an hour stuff, but I felt we controlled the game in the second period.

Bridge of Don Thistle’s Ross Forsyth and Hermes’ Luke Barbour (blue).

“After the goal, we defended well and saw the game out. It was always going to be tough and there wasn’t much in it at all, but we probably just about shaded it.”

After a blip at the end of October and at the start of last month, which saw consecutive defeats at the hands of Dyce and Colony Park, Dolan feels that his squad are back to playing at the levels he knows they are capable of.

He said: “We did have a bit of a wobble a few weeks ago. but since then we’ve been back on the right track.

“The fact that the players were disappointed after the draw with Banks o’ Dee is good and shows we have our hunger back.

“They’re the types of matches we should be looking to compete at.

“Some folk were saying it was a great result, but we were at home and we should always be looking to pick up three points there.

“It’s good to be top of the table, but there’s a long way to go and we’ll just be focussing on our own game and what we do.”

Next up for Thistle is a home clash with Superleague basement boys Deveronside in the final fixture of the calendar year, and Steve goes into that one with a full squad apart from Bradley Deans, who has a calf injury.

Dolan said: “From my time at Deveronvale, I know a few of their boys, but we just need to keep working hard and keep the momentum going.

“I haven’t ruled out adding to the squad, but we’ll only bring anyone in who is going to add additional quality. We have an excellent group of boys here and we won’t bring players in just for the sake of it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]