Neil Doncaster: Restrictions on stadium capacity is a ‘hammer blow to clubs and fans’

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has described the decision to cap stadium capacity at 500 from Boxing Day as a “hammer blow to clubs and fans.”

The Scottish FA and SPFL’s Joint Response Group (JRG) said it sympathises with supporters who will be unable to attend games following the announcement from the First Minister.

The new rules will kick in on Boxing Day and last for a three-week period.

Celtic and Motherwell have led calls to move the Scottish Premiership’s winter break forward by a week. It is due to start on January 4.

The JRG has said it is in discussions with the Scottish Government to ensure clubs will be compensated for any loss of income with a series of consultations planned over the next 24 hours.

A statement added: “The JRG has worked collaboratively with the Scottish Government throughout the pandemic to ensure the stadium environment can be a safe and enjoyable experience for all, including the recent introduction of vaccine certification spot checking and asking supporters to demonstrate a negative lateral flow test prior to arrival.

“A daily testing regime has been introduced across the Scottish Professional Football League and enhanced protocols implemented for playing and team staff.

“Equally, we aware of the threat of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus and, to that end, have volunteered the use of stadia across the country to aid the vaccine and booster jab programmes.

“We appreciate the tough decisions faced by the government and clinicians in suppressing the transmission of Omicron and while we believe the mitigations implemented will have enabled stadia to be as safe as possible for the two weeks prior to the winter break, we have no control over the transport risks highlighted in today’s update.”

Aberdeen FC have said new coronavirus restrictions announced are likely to cost them £500,000 in festive revenue.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “Today’s news will be a hammer blow to clubs and fans across the country, who simply could not have done more to mitigate the impact of the ongoing pandemic.

“Despite the enormous financial impact, the 42 clubs have provided an invaluable source of reassurance, support and relief from the day-to-day impact of Covid-19 in communities throughout Scotland and they will continue to do so.

“Our clubs have adapted quickly and effectively to previous restrictions, and we will work with them in implementing the guidance from today’s announcement in the coming days.”

Rod Petrie, chair of the Joint Response Group, said: “Today’s announcement is a source of disappointment to hundreds of thousands of fans across the country, for whom attending football matches during the festive season has been a tradition spanning generations.

“Nonetheless, public health remains a priority for everyone in society as well as a responsibility for industries across the country, including football. The JRG exists to be the conduit between the national game and the Scottish Government throughout the pandemic and will continue to work with our members to ensure a seamless implementation of the new restrictions, whilst working on their behalf to ensure compensation for lost revenue via the UK and Scottish Government’s latest Covid relief fund.”