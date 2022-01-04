North Caledonian League clubs to consider halting season due to Covid case rises

A midweek meeting will take place to decide whether there should be a pause in the North Caledonian League season.

With rising Covid cases across the country having an impact in sporting fixtures this winter, the NCL clubs will discuss on Wednesday whether play should resume this Saturday as planned after the festive break.

The omicron variant has seen senior fixtures in Scotland and England postponed and it would be sure to disrupt the schedule within the 11-side NCL.

Happy New Year to all our amazing sponsors, followers and supporters. Thank you all once again for the support you gave the club during a tough 2021 for everyone. Here's to a safe, healthy and hopefully more normal 2022.

At present, only 500 supporters maximum can attend stadia, with this to be reviewed by the Scottish Government next week at the end of a three-week spell which kicked off on Boxing Day.

Games down for return on Saturday

Although the NCL plan before Christmas was to play on from this Saturday, record numbers of positive cases nationwide have prompted talks between the clubs tomorrow.

There has been minimal Covid disruption to the NCL schedule so far and there remains the option for the Jock Mackay Cup to be cancelled this season in order to get through any backlog of league fixtures.

Loch Ness are the front-runners, six points clear at the top of the table, with a game in hand over nearest rivals and defending champions Golspie Sutherland.

NORTH CALEDONIAN LEAGUE FIXTURES – 8.1.22

(SPONSORED BY MACLEOD & MACCALLUM) Orkney v Alness United (12.45 p.m)

Nairn County 'A' v Loch Ness

Golspie Sutherland v St.Duthus

Halkirk United v Invergordon

Bonar Bridge v Thurso All 1 p.m kick-offs unless stated #NCFA #NorthCaley pic.twitter.com/DzwDDAFElm — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) December 20, 2021

The league leaders are down for a trip to Nairn County reserves this weekend, with Golspie home to St Duthus and Halkirk hosting third-placed Invergordon.

Worsening weather this week might well have put fixtures in doubt, but Wednesday’s discussions will record the feeling across the board on whether to put play on hold for now due to Covid concerns.

Thurso won the first trophy of the NCL campaign when they defeated north rivals Halkirk United in the Football Times Cup final on penalties after a thrilling 2-2 draw in November.