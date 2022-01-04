Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North Caledonian League clubs to consider halting season due to Covid case rises

By Paul Chalk
January 4, 2022, 12:39 pm Updated: January 4, 2022, 1:48 pm
A midweek meeting will take place to decide whether there should be a pause in the North Caledonian League season.

With rising Covid cases across the country having an impact in sporting fixtures this winter, the NCL clubs will discuss on Wednesday whether play should resume this Saturday as planned after the festive break.

The omicron variant has seen senior fixtures in Scotland and England postponed and it would be sure to disrupt the schedule within the 11-side NCL.

At present, only 500 supporters maximum can attend stadia, with this to be reviewed by the Scottish Government next week at the end of a three-week spell which kicked off on Boxing Day.

Games down for return on Saturday

Although the NCL plan before Christmas was to play on from this Saturday, record numbers of positive cases nationwide have prompted talks between the clubs tomorrow.

There has been minimal Covid disruption to the NCL schedule so far and there remains the option for the Jock Mackay Cup to be cancelled this season in order to get through any backlog of league fixtures.

Loch Ness are the front-runners, six points clear at the top of the table, with a game in hand over nearest rivals and defending champions Golspie Sutherland.

The league leaders are down for a trip to Nairn County reserves this weekend, with Golspie home to St Duthus and Halkirk hosting third-placed Invergordon.

Worsening weather this week might well have put fixtures in doubt, but Wednesday’s discussions will record the feeling across the board on whether to put play on hold for now due to Covid concerns.

Thurso won the first trophy of the NCL campaign when they defeated north rivals Halkirk United in the Football Times Cup final on penalties after a thrilling 2-2 draw in November.

