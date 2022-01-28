Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Scottish Football

Invergordon begin long-awaited defence of North Caledonian Cup

By Andy Skinner
January 28, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 28, 2022, 6:07 pm
Invergordon's Kyle MacLean, right, in action against Inverness Athletic's Luke Mackay earlier this month. Picture by SW Photo/Stuart Wilson
Invergordon begin a long-awaited defence of the North Caledonian Cup when they make the trip to Halkirk United this weekend.

The competition has not taken place in the last two years due to Covid-19, with Invergordon the last winners in 2019 when they defeated Alness United at Dudgeon Park.

Invergordon are currently the closest challengers to league leaders Loch Ness, with last weekend’s 2-0 win over Alness United moving them to within four points of the summit.

Having squandered a two-goal lead to go down 4-2 when they last faced Halkirk on league business earlier this month, Invergordon boss Gary Campbell is eager to keep his side competing on both fronts.

Campbell said: “It’s a break from the league where we have the pressure of having to win because it’s quite tight.

“We don’t want to let go of the trophy, as the cabinet will be a bit bare if we lose this one.

“We didn’t play particularly well when we got beaten up there a couple of weeks ago. They deserved to beat us so we will have to perform a lot better.”

Invergordon will be without Charlie MacDonald, Niall Docherty and Darren Goller for this weekend’s match.

The winners of the tie will host Alness in the quarter-finals.

Despite Invergordon’s position in the league, Campbell is seeking an improved performance.

He added: “We have not been playing as well as we can do. We were on a half-decent run before the Christmas break, but since then we have not performed as well as we would like.

“We want to kick on and build a bit of momentum. The results have been decent barring the Halkirk one, but we can improve on our performances.

“We have a couple of boys unavailable, but it will give some boys who have not had much game time a chance to play.”

Invergordon relishing title chase

Campbell insists his side is firmly up for the challenge of catching league pacesetters Loch Ness in the closing stretch of the campaign.

He added: “Over the last four or five years, we have normally been the team out in front in this situation.

“It’s a bit different for us being in the chasing pack. We know that teams can slip up at this time of year, so it’s important we keep on winning our games.

“The team that is the most consistent will end up winning it.”

Mixture of league and cup action

It is a mixture of league and cup action this weekend. Bottom side Inverness Athletic host an on-form St Duthus – buoyed by Monday’s 1-0 victory over Golspie Sutherland – in one of the other cup ties.

Bonar Bridge will enjoy home advantage against Thurso in their efforts to claim a last-eight place.

In league duty, Loch Ness will look to stretch their lead at the top of the table when they host Alness United.

Two of the chasing pack were due face each other, but the Golspie v Orkney game has been postponed due to high winds forecast. Another date will be announced soon.

