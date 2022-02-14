Western Isles teen Rachael Johnstone earns first call-up to Scotland Women’s National Team squad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Western Isles have a new representative in the Scotland Women’s National Team ranks – with Isle of Lewis goalkeeper Rachael Johnstone called into the Pinatar Cup squad.

Johnstone, 17, who hails from Balallan and plays her club football for Celtic, has replaced Hoops team-mate Chloe Logan in Pedro Martinez Losa’s squad for the friendly tournament in Spain.

Scotland kick off the defence of the title they won in 2020 with a game against Wales on Wednesday.

Aberdeen’s Rachel Corsie – a defender with Aston Villa and the Dark Blues skipper – will also be involved at the Pinatar Cup, as will Stonehaven-raised AC Milan midfielder Christy Grimshaw.

Grateful for this opportunity 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/7lu8MLouUp — Rachael Johnstone (@rachjohnstone_) February 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Hibs Ladies’ Leah Eddie has been called up as a replacement for Chelsea star Erin Cuthbert.

Western Isles native Johnstone recently won her first silverware as a professional player when she started the SWPL League Cup final for Celtic in December.

What a day super proud of every single one of the team @CelticFCWomen Especially proud of of both my keepers @rachjohnstone_ & @chloetlogan Yasssssssssssss 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 SWPL League cup champions Absolutely buzzing #COYGIG pic.twitter.com/nLnidsmY4w — Kris Scullion (@Kristhegoalie) December 5, 2021

A senior Scotland call-up is Johnstone’s latest reward after she ‘put in the miles’ as a youngster to achieve her footballing dream, travelling between Lewis and the Central Belt.