Aberdeen secondary schools football: St Machar Academy S1 record first win of the season by beating Harlaw 7-2

By Walter Craig
February 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
St Machar Academy First Year (purple) v Harlaw Academy First Year (maroon). Pictures by Kath Flannery

St Machar Academy First Year recorded their first victory of the CNR International League season – beating Harlaw Academy S1 7-2.

Despite the game being played at St Machar, it was Harlaw – also winless going into the fixture – who set the game off to an explosive start.

They took the lead after just 55 seconds. A long ball out of defence saw Tom Daglish gather wide on the left before he sent an arrowed drive over St Machar keeper Isaac Volpi’s outstretched arms and into the far corner of the net.

St Machar levelled eight minutes later, though, when Cohen Leiper’s free-kick was headed home by Lucas Bergeron.

Harlaw drive forward.

The homesters had the bit between their teeth and hit the post through Jamie Walasek  before they got their second.

It was 2-1 St Machar on 18 minutes, with Bergeron lofting a finish over Harlaw goalie Alfie Forbes following good work by Thomas Pimbley in midfield.

Seven minutes from the break, it was 3-1, Leiper sending a well-placed free-kick soaring into the top corner of Forbes’ net.

It was now Harlaw’s turn to fight back and led by Daglish they did. However, although they pushed forward ahead of the interval, St Machar retained their two-goal cushion at half-time.

The second half began in similar fashion to the first, but a fine Harlaw move down the right involving Aiden Clink and Hamish Gray was kept in check by St Machar, who then notched an early goal of their own to go 4-1 in front.

Leiper stormed down the left and looked to have lost his chance when he caught the ball between his feet, but he managed to send in a shot which Harlaw keeper Forbes parried. Two St Machar players then had follow-up attempts blocked, however, Leiper was on hand to finally side-foot the chance home.

Although Daglish led Harlaw up field with another strong run and shot, which brought out a brilliant save from Volpi, St Machar would have the ball in the net again on 52 minutes – but it didn’t count.

Leiper took a St Machar free-kick 25 yards out on the right which flew into the net for what looked like his hat-trick, but the referee chalked it off for an infringement.

Once again a goal for the home side was merely delayed, though, with Walasek’s long throw turned home from close range by Tyler Dixon soon after for 5-1.

St Machar advance.

Daglish pulled a deserved goal back for Harlaw on 76 minutes. He embarked on a fine run down the centre of the field and finished it off by sending the ball over despairing keeper Volpi from the edge of the box.

The score of 5-2 gave Harlaw just a little bit of hope and what a chance they had moments later. A stramash in the home box following a corner saw Reece Sharp’s attempt from fly narrowly over the crossbar.

Despite this attempt at a late rally from the visiting side, two minutes from time, Leiper finally completed his hat-trick in scoring St Machar’s sixth, gathering a long pass on the left and moving towards goal before dinking the ball over Forbes from 10 yards.

There was yet more icing on the cake for the home team 60 seconds later, when a great long ball found Dixon on the wing. He ran towards goal and drove a low shot into the net.

 

St. Machar Academy First Year

Isaac Volpi, Kenzie Innes, Matthew Campbell, Tyler Gordon, Wicktor Mischuda, Max Wetherly, Jamie Walosek, Cohen Leiper, Thomas Pimbley, Tyler Dixon and Lucas Bergeron. Subs: Jack Low, Saugat Bhandari, Lee Cruickshank, and Nathan McIntyre.

Harlaw Academy First Year

Alfie Forbes, Aaron Weir, Hamish Gray, Viswhak Prasath, Ross Patterson, Reece Sharp, Tom Daglish, Jack Rafferty, Daniel Polgar, Luca Evans and Aiden Clink. Subs: Nathan Williams, Lewis Mitchell and Ben Morrison.

Referee A. Cunningham

