Elgin City

Elgin City must find ruthless streak to address horrendous inconsistency, says Gavin Price

By Andy Skinner
February 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price says the Black and Whites must rediscover their ruthless streak to get their season back on track.

City suffered a fourth straight loss when they went down 2-0 at home to Annan Athletic on Tuesday.

The result leaves the Moray outfit second bottom in the League Two table, nine points ahead of Saturday’s opponents Cowdenbeath – who have three games in hand.

Elgin’s recent slump has forced them to look over their shoulder once again, after a strong run of form at the turn of the year.

Following a 2-0 triumph over leaders Kelty Hearts on January 25, City have failed to pick up a point since.

Price feels the lack of a clinical edge has been a recurring theme in games his side should have taken more from.

He said: “When I look at the stats from the game against Annan, we have had 17 shots against six.

“We have had the bulk of possession again, but it’s the same old story as it was against Stranraer.

“We are losing these games, and not taking our chances.

“In the first half, we had six really good chances, a couple of one-on-ones where we have got to be scoring goals.

“We are not punishing teams in both boxes at the minute and it’s costing us points.

“I’m just really disappointed with a lack of ruthlessness.

“We need to start taking chances, it’s as simple as that.

“I can’t keep looking at stats as they don’t win us games, but if I look back at the bulk of games this season, we have been the dominant team in terms of shots at goal. We are just not finishing chances.

“There is something missing, but we need to try and get it right on Saturday.”

City must earn their own luck

Price was irked by a succession of refereeing decisions which went against his side in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Stranraer.

Elgin have also been without skipper Euan Spark, along with defender Matthew Cooper and midfielder Brian Cameron through injury in recent weeks.

Brian Cameron slides in to make a challenge for Elgin

Although he feels good fortune has eluded his side, Price insists his players must start making their own luck in the weeks to come.

He added: “We have got to get it right on Saturday.

“It’s hard for me and hard for the players, but we have got try and turn this around.

“Our inconsistency has been horrendous this season. We need to quickly get back to what we can do.

“We have got the players to do it. I don’t think we have been the luckiest team of late, in terms of what has gone for us and gone against us with referees and bad finishing.

“We have got to look at ourselves as well. If we get setbacks, we have got to be stronger to (get through) it.”

