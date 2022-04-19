VAR to be introduced in Scottish Premiership next season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

VAR will be introduced into the Scottish Premiership next season after SPFL clubs have voted in favour of proposals.

The introduction of video assistant referees is set to be launched midway through the campaign when the league resumes in December after the World Cup.

The total VAR cost of £1.2 million per season will be met by the 12 clubs on a sliding scale.

The Premiership winners will pay in the region of £195,000 and the 12th-placed team £67,000.

The resolution required 75% of Premiership clubs, 75% of clubs in the Championship and 75% of League 1 and 2 clubs combined to vote in favour.

The Hawkeye Innovations System, which is in place in the English top flight and other European leagues, is the technology the Premiership will use. It will be installed at the 12 grounds in the coming months.

VAR also planned for latter stages of League Cup

VAR will also be implemented in the League Cup semi-finals and final in January and February 2023.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “The SPFL chose not to be an early adopter of VAR technology to allow time for teething issues to be ironed out by those leagues who adopted VAR early.

“I believe this was the right decision and that VAR will help referees to ensure tight decisions are more often the right ones and will support a higher standard and more consistent level of decision-making.

“Scottish referees are fully on-board with this innovation and have been overwhelmingly supportive about the introduction of VAR during our consultation process with our partners at the Scottish FA.”

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA chief executive, added: “Throughout the consultation process we were encouraged that the principle of VAR was supported by clubs, players, coaches and match officials.

“The benefits of VAR are clear and with the commitment of the Scottish FA, SPFL and now the approval of the league’s 42 member clubs, we can now look forward to continuing the implementation process with a view to VAR being a key part of Scottish football’s future.”