Junior football: Nairn St. Ninian to sign off league campaign at Dyce; Forres Thistle within touching distance of Second Division title

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nairn St. Ninian complete their McBookie.com Superleague campaign when they travel to Ian Mair Park to face Dyce.

While in the First Division Dufftown and Stonehaven will attempt to play the match that was cancelled last weekend due to an unplayable surface.

It’s a title decider in the Second Division with Forres Thistle hosting Rothie Rovers.

Victory for the Jags would see them clinch the title, while three points for Rovers would see them go up as champions. Rothie currently trail Forres by two points with two to play compared to Thistle’s one.

In the other game, Whitehills travel to Newmachar United, while, in Group 2 of the Morrison Cup, Cruden Bay welcome Sunnybank with New Elgin entertaining Islavale in Group 1 of the Elginshire Cup.

All games get under way at 2pm.