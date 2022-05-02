Juniors: Semi-final heartache for Culter; Bridge of Don Thistle book final meeting with Banks o’ Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sport Football Scottish Football

Juniors: Semi-final heartache for Culter; Bridge of Don Thistle book final meeting with Banks o’ Dee

By Reporter
May 2, 2022, 6:00 am
Cameron Bowden (no12) opens the scoring for Bridge of Don Thistle.
Culter were beaten 4-1 at Dundee East Craigie in the last four of the Quest Engineering Inter Regional Trophy.

Culter had to play the vast majority of the game a man light after the early sending off of Elliot Duff and then saw Callum Dunbar’s spot kick saved after William Mathers was brought down.

Grady McGrath (2), Jack Wilkie and Lee Cameron scored for the home side with substitute Lenny Johnson firing a late consolation for the Crombie Park side.

Bridge of Don Thistle will face Banks 0’ Dee in the McLeman Cup Final after strikes from Cameron Bowden, Craig McKeown and Sam Muirhead gave the victory over Dyce at Aberdeen Sports Village.

A Ewan Clark hat-trick was the highlight of Rothie Rovers Morrison Cup Group 1 victory at Longside with Jamie McKinnon also on the scoresheet, a result that sees Rovers qualify for the semi-finals.

Zak Conway scored four as Fraserburgh United defeated Cruden Bay 6-4 in Group 2 with Neil Hay and Jordan Guild also finding the net.

In the McBookie.com Second Division, a Finlay Stalker brace gave Glentanar a 2-1 success at Burghead Thistle, who replied through Matthew McLeod while Sam Phimister and Alex Davidson scored as Islavale won by the same scoreline against Newmachar United who responded via Tait Duthie.

Results

QUEST ENGINEERING INTER REGIONAL CUP  – Semi-final: Dundee East Craigie 4, Culter 1.

McBOOKIE.com SECOND DIVISION – Burghead Thistle 1, Glentanar 2; Islavale 2, Newmachar United 1.

MORRISON CUP – Group 1: Longside 1, Rothie Rovers 4.

Group 2: Fraserburgh United 6, Cruden Bay 4.

McLEMAN CUP – Semi-final: Bridge of Don Thistle 3, Dyce 0.

NORTH REGIONAL CUP – Final: Dufftown 1, East End 3.

