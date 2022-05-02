Juniors: Semi-final heartache for Culter; Bridge of Don Thistle book final meeting with Banks o’ Dee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Culter were beaten 4-1 at Dundee East Craigie in the last four of the Quest Engineering Inter Regional Trophy.

Culter had to play the vast majority of the game a man light after the early sending off of Elliot Duff and then saw Callum Dunbar’s spot kick saved after William Mathers was brought down.

Grady McGrath (2), Jack Wilkie and Lee Cameron scored for the home side with substitute Lenny Johnson firing a late consolation for the Crombie Park side.

Bridge of Don Thistle will face Banks 0’ Dee in the McLeman Cup Final after strikes from Cameron Bowden, Craig McKeown and Sam Muirhead gave the victory over Dyce at Aberdeen Sports Village.

A Ewan Clark hat-trick was the highlight of Rothie Rovers Morrison Cup Group 1 victory at Longside with Jamie McKinnon also on the scoresheet, a result that sees Rovers qualify for the semi-finals.

Zak Conway scored four as Fraserburgh United defeated Cruden Bay 6-4 in Group 2 with Neil Hay and Jordan Guild also finding the net.

In the McBookie.com Second Division, a Finlay Stalker brace gave Glentanar a 2-1 success at Burghead Thistle, who replied through Matthew McLeod while Sam Phimister and Alex Davidson scored as Islavale won by the same scoreline against Newmachar United who responded via Tait Duthie.

Results

QUEST ENGINEERING INTER REGIONAL CUP – Semi-final: Dundee East Craigie 4, Culter 1.

McBOOKIE.com SECOND DIVISION – Burghead Thistle 1, Glentanar 2; Islavale 2, Newmachar United 1.

MORRISON CUP – Group 1: Longside 1, Rothie Rovers 4.

Group 2: Fraserburgh United 6, Cruden Bay 4.

McLEMAN CUP – Semi-final: Bridge of Don Thistle 3, Dyce 0.

NORTH REGIONAL CUP – Final: Dufftown 1, East End 3.