North Region Junior football: Stonehaven begin preparations for Superleague after cup win, with consolidation the target

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

McBookie.com First Division champions Stonehaven came back from an interval deficit to lift the Morrison Cup at Heathryfold on Friday evening at the expense of Second Division kings Rothie Rovers.

Rovers took the lead after just nine minutes when Ewan Clark took advantage of a mistake in the Hive defence to finish at the near post.

That was the end of the first half goal action, but, after 64 minutes, it was all square when Keith Horne’s free-kick went over the defensive wall and into the net.

And, with thirteen minutes remaining, the Stonehaven comeback was complete when, after good work from Darren Anderson and Horne, substitute David Baillie slipped the ball home from close range.

Stonehaven boss Martyn Rollo was full of praise for his squad, saying: “At the break, that was the first time we’d been behind since the start of November, so I wasn’t sure how they’d react, but they came out with the right attitude and it was a very impressive way to finish the season.

“We’re looking forward to returning to the Superleague, we’ve a couple of signings in the pipeline.

“We’ll bring a couple in from our under-21s and some guys will move on, including Robbie Renwick – due to work commitments – who’ll be a big loss.

“A lot of our lads have never played in the Superleague and we’ll be looking to consolidate our place and to add a bit of stability.”

Rothie happy with maiden Juniors campaign

Rovers manager Kevin Beaton insisted the cup defeat won’t take anything away from what has been a hugely successful opening season at junior level, saying: “It’s a tough one to swallow right now, but we’ve had a wonderful season.

“We kept our targets for the campaign in-house at the start and we worked hard over the course and the lads stepped up to the plate.

“Our ultimate goal is to push on each year.

“We’ve a great group of guys, who all get on well together and are prepared to work hard to achieve what we want.”

Former Formartine United and Rothie Rovers player Beaton is in his fifth year as manager, while former Inverurie Locos forward and assistant manager Kenny Coull is also on the coaching staff.

With reorganisation seeing just two North Juniors divisions next season, Kevin knows it’ll be tough.

“It’ll be a pretty big league with a lot of good teams and a lot of football to be played,” he said. “It’s a challenge, but it’s one we’re really looking forward to.”

Second Division champions Rovers complete their league campaign with a trip to Burghead Thistle on Saturday.