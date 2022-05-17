North Region Junior football: Stonehaven begin preparations for Superleague after cup win, with consolidation the target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Region Junior football: Stonehaven begin preparations for Superleague after cup win, with consolidation the target

By Reporter
May 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 17, 2022, 10:40 am
The aftermath of the Morrison Cup final between Stonehaven and Rothie Rovers. Pictures by Chris Sumner
The aftermath of the Morrison Cup final between Stonehaven and Rothie Rovers. Pictures by Chris Sumner

McBookie.com First Division champions Stonehaven came back from an interval deficit to lift the Morrison Cup at Heathryfold on Friday evening at the expense of Second Division kings Rothie Rovers.

Rovers took the lead after just nine minutes when Ewan Clark took advantage of a mistake in the Hive defence to finish at the near post.

That was the end of the first half goal action, but, after 64 minutes, it was all square when Keith Horne’s free-kick went over the defensive wall and into the net.

And, with thirteen minutes remaining, the Stonehaven comeback was complete when, after good work from Darren Anderson and Horne, substitute David Baillie slipped the ball home from close range.

Stonehaven boss Martyn Rollo was full of praise for his squad, saying: “At the break, that was the first time we’d been behind since the start of November, so I wasn’t sure how they’d react, but they came out with the right attitude and it was a very impressive way to finish the season.

“We’re looking forward to returning to the Superleague, we’ve a couple of signings in the pipeline.

“We’ll bring a couple in from our under-21s and some guys will move on, including Robbie Renwick – due to work commitments – who’ll be a big loss.

“A lot of our lads have never played in the Superleague and we’ll be looking to consolidate our place and to add a bit of stability.”

Rothie happy with maiden Juniors campaign

Rovers manager Kevin Beaton insisted the cup defeat won’t take anything away from what has been a hugely successful opening season at junior level, saying: “It’s a tough one to swallow right now, but we’ve had a wonderful season.

“We kept our targets for the campaign in-house at the start and we worked hard over the course and the lads stepped up to the plate.

“Our ultimate goal is to push on each year.

Stonehaven’s Joshua Christie and Rothie’s Scott Chalmers in action.

“We’ve a great group of guys, who all get on well together and are prepared to work hard to achieve what we want.”

Former Formartine United and Rothie Rovers player Beaton is in his fifth year as manager, while former Inverurie Locos forward and assistant manager Kenny Coull is also on the coaching staff.

With reorganisation seeing just two North Juniors divisions next season, Kevin knows it’ll be tough.

“It’ll be a pretty big league with a lot of good teams and a lot of football to be played,” he said. “It’s a challenge, but it’s one we’re really looking forward to.”

Second Division champions Rovers complete their league campaign with a trip to Burghead Thistle on Saturday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]