Paul Third: Scotland must play with their heads and not their hearts against Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It is finally happening, months after it was scheduled to take place, but Scotland’s World Cup play-off against Ukraine at Hampden on Wednesday still has an uneasy feel to it.

Talk of high stakes and must-win matches seem trivial compared to the war still raging in Ukraine as the country tries to fend off a bombardment from Russian armed forces.

It was the assault from Russia on Ukraine which led to the game scheduled for March 24 at Hampden being postponed until Wednesday.

It came as no surprise when the original date was changed. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had begun in late February and football was the last thing on anyone’s minds.

For the visiting national team whose homeland is still in the midst of battle the same case could be made today.

For the neutral observer Ukraine will, quite rightly, be the sentimental choice. A rare chance to celebrate a success for a nation which has had next to nothing to smile about for months.

‘We have to play with our souls’

Scotland are facing a group of men who receive messages from soldiers daily.

Veteran midfielder Taras Stepanenko shared the content of some of them in an interview earlier this month.

He said: “They make only one demand: ‘Please do everything you can to go to the World Cup’.

“For the country, for them, it’s a moment of hope and it will be like a celebration. That’s why we have to play not only like a football game; we have to play with our souls, our hearts.”

The visitors have not played an international game since November.

The home-based players in Oleksandr Petrakov’s squad have not played a competitive game since November either when the Ukrainian league winter break started.

There is a sense of purpose, a unified goal for Petrakov and his Ukraine-based players, who have been training together in Slovenia since May 1.

Scots must focus on sporting contest

Given the adversity the team has faced and the horrors which have befallen their country everyone wants them to qualify for the World Cup finals in Qatar in November.

Everyone with the exception of Scotland and Wales of course.

The Celtic cousins are who Ukraine must overcome to secure their place with the rest of the qualifier.

A huge game has taken on an emotional importance for Ukraine which neither Scotland nor Wales, who will face the winners of the semi-final in Cardiff in the final on Sunday, can fathom.

But all the goodwill and support the Scots and Welsh have sent towards Ukraine when it comes to this week and two massive games must be paused even if only for 90 minutes.

Back together 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 The squad's preparations for Wednesday are well under way at @Oriamscotland.#SCOUKR pic.twitter.com/Qo9CG6PQ6Z — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) May 29, 2022

Scotland has not graced the finals of the World Cup since 1998 when Craig Brown took his side to France.

Last summer’s European Championship finals was Scotland’s first finals appearance in any major tournament since the Tartan Army partied in Paris 24 years ago.

That is why, despite what promises to be an emotional occasion at the National Stadium on Wednesday, Scotland must play with their heads rather than their hearts.

We cannot begin to imagine the unspeakable horrors which Ukraine and by extension its national team is experiencing.

But, as difficult as it may be, Scotland must separate a global conflict from a sporting contest.