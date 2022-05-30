Paul Third: Scotland must play with their heads and not their hearts against Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Third: Scotland must play with their heads and not their hearts against Ukraine

By Paul Third
May 30, 2022, 11:45 am
Scotland team celebrates after Che Adams scores against Denmark in 2021.
Che Adams is congratulated by his team-mates after scoring against Denmark in November.

It is finally happening, months after it was scheduled to take place, but Scotland’s World Cup play-off against Ukraine at Hampden on Wednesday still has an uneasy feel to it.

Talk of high stakes and must-win matches seem trivial compared to the war still raging in Ukraine as the country tries to fend off a bombardment from Russian armed forces.

It was the assault from Russia on Ukraine which led to the game scheduled for March 24 at Hampden being postponed until Wednesday.

It came as no surprise when the original date was changed. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had begun in late February and football was the last thing on anyone’s minds.

For the visiting national team whose homeland is still in the midst of battle the same case could be made today.

For the neutral observer Ukraine will, quite rightly, be the sentimental choice. A rare chance to celebrate a success for a nation which has had next to nothing to smile about for months.

‘We have to play with our souls’

Scotland are facing a group of men who receive messages from soldiers daily.

Veteran midfielder Taras Stepanenko shared the content of some of them in an interview earlier this month.

He said: “They make only one demand: ‘Please do everything you can to go to the World Cup’.

“For the country, for them, it’s a moment of hope and it will be like a celebration. That’s why we have to play not only like a football game; we have to play with our souls, our hearts.”

The visitors have not played an international game since November.

The home-based players in Oleksandr Petrakov’s squad have not played a competitive game since November either when the Ukrainian league winter break started.

There is a sense of purpose, a unified goal for Petrakov and his Ukraine-based players, who have been training together in Slovenia since May 1.

Scots must focus on sporting contest

Steve Clarke named his Scotland squad for the June fixtures on Monday
Scotland boss Steve Clarke.

Given the adversity the team has faced and the horrors which have befallen their country everyone wants them to qualify for the World Cup finals in Qatar in November.

Everyone with the exception of Scotland and Wales of course.

The Celtic cousins are who Ukraine must overcome to secure their place with the rest of the qualifier.

A huge game has taken on an emotional importance for Ukraine which neither Scotland nor Wales, who will face the winners of the semi-final in Cardiff in the final on Sunday, can fathom.

But all the goodwill and support the Scots and Welsh have sent towards Ukraine when it comes to this week and two massive games must be paused even if only for 90 minutes.

Scotland has not graced the finals of the World Cup since 1998 when Craig Brown took his side to France.

Last summer’s European Championship finals was Scotland’s first finals appearance in any major tournament since the Tartan Army partied in Paris 24 years ago.

That is why, despite what promises to be an emotional occasion at the National Stadium on Wednesday, Scotland must play with their heads rather than their hearts.

We cannot begin to imagine the unspeakable horrors which Ukraine and by extension its national team is experiencing.

But, as difficult as it may be, Scotland must separate a global conflict from a sporting contest.

