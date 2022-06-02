Ryan Christie plots Scotland’s road to redemption in Euro 2024 bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Ryan Christie plots Scotland’s road to redemption in Euro 2024 bid

By Andy Skinner
June 2, 2022, 10:30 pm
Ryan Christie.
Ryan Christie.

Ryan Christie is determined to help Scotland begin their path to redemption when they start their Nations League campaign next week.

The Scots’ hopes of reaching the World Cup in Qatar are over, after they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Ukraine at Hampden Park on Wednesday.

Steve Clarke’s men were largely outclassed by their opponents, who will now face Wales in Cardiff on Sunday for a place at the finals later this year.

The pain at coming so close but falling short will linger for Inverness-born Christie, who was instrumental in helping Scotland reach last summer’s Euro 2020 finals.

Christie says the Scots cannot afford to allow the defeat to throw them off track, as they aim to regain momentum in their push for the next European Championships in Germany in two years’ time.

The 27-year-old, who is preparing to step up to the English Premier League with Bournemouth, said: “The main thing about this summer and this camp – it wasn’t just Nations League games for us. It was the chance to go and achieve something special.

Ryan Christie in action against Ukraine.

“Especially at Hampden, it’s a tough one to take as everybody wanted to reach that next milestone.

“The next few days, this is going to hurt. But as long as we can react in the right manner, we’ve got a few good games to bounce back in before the camp finishes.

“They are big games as well. When you look at the way the Nations League has helped us in the past, we need to bounce back.

“Since the Euros everyone’s been saying that we didn’t want to be a one tournament team.

“An opportunity has been passed up but hopefully we learn from this experience and make sure we don’t let it happen again.

“The manager has said to us it’s how about how we react to this.”

Nations League a quick change of focus

The Scots must now lift themselves for three quickfire Nations League matches, starting with the visit of Armenia to Hampden Park on Wednesday.

Scotland will then travel to Republic of Ireland next Saturday, before making the return trip to Armenia the following Tuesday.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke
Scotland manager Steve Clarke

Christie feels a quick succession of games is the perfect way to move on from their play-off disappointment.

He added: “I think if you ask anyone, as soon as you suffer a defeat the one thing you want to do is play football again, put it right and get a good result.

“That helps to heal the wounds. This is a ridiculously tough one to take. We could see the fans at the end and how gutted they were for us and how we were for them.

“The only way you can make it up to them and ourselves is to bounce back with god results and start putting another good run together.”

Midfielder will struggle to watch Sunday’s clash

Ukraine were thoroughly impressive against the Scots, however former Caley Thistle, Aberdeen and Celtic player Christie says he will struggle to watch Sunday’s decider in Scotland’s absence.

Christie added: “To be honest, I don’t even know if I’ll be able to watch that one. It would be a tough one to look at what could have been.

“We certainly didn’t want to look too far ahead as we knew how big a game Ukraine was.

“We were hoping that we were the team that was going to Cardiff. It’s not to be so whoever goes through will deserve it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]