Junior football: Hermes and Culter continue to set the pace in NRJFA Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Hermes and Culter continue to set the pace in NRJFA Premier League

By Reporter
August 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Culter celebrate after Nikolas Wozniak scores from the penalty spot. Picture by Kami Thomson
Culter celebrate after Nikolas Wozniak scores from the penalty spot. Picture by Kami Thomson

Hermes remain at the top of the McBookie.com NRJFA Premier League after a 5-1 Lochside Park victory against Ellon United.

Jack Tait, Jack Craig, Grant Mitchell, Luke Barbour and James McMahon were on target for the leaders.

At Crombie Park, Culter also made it four wins out of four with Nikolas Wozniak (2, 1 pen), and Lewis Hutchison on target in the 3-1 success over Nairn St Ninian, who replied through Mervyn Grant and had Mark Macdonald sent off five minutes from time after a second yellow card.

Sam Muirhead (3), James Bain, David Booth and Kyle Gauld all scored as Bridge of Don Thistle thumped Dufftown 6-0 at Aberdeen Sports Village while Fraser Jamieson’s stoppage time strike at Ian Mair Park gave Montrose Roselea the points at the expense of Dyce.

Culter’s Nikolas Wozniac celebrates his first goal with No 10 Liam Brady Todd. Picture by Kami Thomson 

Colony Park won at Maud by the odd goal in seven thanks to efforts from Jack Strachan (2), Campbell Marr and Scott Forsyth and at Glenury Park, Stoneywood Parkvale recovered from the loss of Wayne Barron’s first half goal for Stonehaven to win 2-1 thanks to a Danny Anderson og and Curtis Kane.

At Milton Park, Banchory St Ternan were beaten 3-1 by East End.

Sunnybank remain clear at the head of the Championship thanks to strikes from Ciaran Bloomer, Jack Craigie and Keiran Munro against Lossiemouth United at Heathryfold while a Kelvin MacKenzie double, including a penalty, and Finlay Nicol gave Burghead Thistle a 3-2 victory over Banks o’ Dee JFC.

Andi Bremner and Sam McAlley were on the scoresheet as Rothie Rovers ran out 2-0 winners at Forres Thistle while at College Park, Fraserburgh United were 4-0 victors against neighbours Buchanhaven Hearts.

In the other games, Deveronside were too strong for New Elgin, winning 3-0, with Islavale defeating Aberdeen University 3-1, Glentanar edging it at Longside and Newmachar United 1-0 victors at home to Cruden Bay thanks to Ryan Cormack’s early counter.

This weekend’s results…

McBOOKIE.com NRJFA PREMIER LEAGUE

Banchory St. Ternan 1-3 East End

Bridge of Don Thistle 6-0 Dufftown

Culter 3-1 Nairn St. Ninian

Dyce 0-1 Montrose Roselea

Hermes 5-1 Ellon United

Maud 3-4 Colony Park

Stonehaven 1-2 Stoneywood Parkvale

McBOOKIE.com NRJFA CHAMPIONSHIP

Burghead Thistle 3-2 Banks O’Dee JFC

Deveronside 3-0 New Elgin

Forres Thistle 0-2 Rothie Rovers

Fraserburgh United 4-0 Buchanhaven Hearts

Islavale 3-1 Aberdeen University

Longside 1-2 Glentanar

Newmachar United 1-0 Cruden Bay

Sunnybank 3-0 Lossiemouth United

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scottish Football

Fort William's Lerlah Hay's attack on the Golspie goal is foiled by Louis MacPherson. Golspie left Claggan Park with a 2-0 opening day victory. Photograph: The Write Image
Fort William slip to opening day loss in North Caledonian League, while champions Invergordon…
0
Jonny Hayes scored Aberdeen's sixth league goal in three matches.
Richard Gordon: Premiership season looks likely to be goalfest, and Souness stooshie was way…
0
Harmworth Park, Wick, which will host Saturday's Highland Amateur Cup final.
Caithness rivals ready to go for glory in Highland Amateur Cup final
0
Bridge of Don Thistle's Nikolas Wozniak and Hermes' Grant Mitchell. Picture by Chris Sumner
Junior football: Free-scoring Hermes look to maintain momentum against Ellon United
Post Thumbnail
What YOU need to know ahead of the 2022/23 North Caledonian League season kicking…
0
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Turriff United progress to semi-final after 10-0 win over Aberdeen University
Kevin Bonarius. Picture by Scott Baxter
North Region Junior football: Colony Park's young team 'incredibly hungry for success'
0
File photo dated 24/09/11 of a football behind a goal net, as the head of the players' union said that as many as seven professional football clubs are now embroiled in the growing child sex abuse scandal, with more than 20 ex-players alleging they were victims.
Junior football: Hermes hit Nairn St Ninian for six while Culter edge Dufftown
Celtic's Lucy Ashworth-Clifford, right, and Hibs' Poppy Lawson, left, in action on the opening day of the SWPL 1 season. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Rachel Corsie: Opening round of SWPL games made crystal clear the work still to…
0
Cove Rangers are one of the teams who have won a game - and then lost one.
Richard Gordon: 42 clubs, but just 6 with back-to-back wins - SPFL living up…
0

More from Press and Journal

CR0036967 Breedon Highland League ; Banks o' Dee (blue) v Nairn County Dee's Mark Gilmour, Nairn's Scott Davidson. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 23-07-2022`
Banks o' Dee hit Keith for eight, Forres' goal blitz beats Huntly and Turriff…
Safetec UK managing director Babak Alnasser.
Safetec UK continuing to recruit after £3m first half sales
0
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New brewery and distillery in Inverness Picture shows; Hotelier Jon Erasmus at the new Uilebheist brewery and distillery in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Spey Date; 27/06/2022
Exclusive: New Inverness distillery rolls out rare cask programme - with just 100 up…
0
l-r Run-DMC band members Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and Joseph "DJ Run" Simmons. Jam Master Jay was fatally shot in his recording studio in 2002.
Your Money: Run-DMC, Freddo chocolate bars and inflation
0
A growing number of households are struggling to make ends meet.
Your Money: How 'home-side hustles' may help you cope with cost-of-living crisis
0
Inverness' Mark Ridgers looks dejected after Anton Dowds makes it 4-0.
Caley Thistle fan view: Expectations of a close contest proved sadly wrong