Junior football: Hermes and Culter continue to set the pace in NRJFA Premier League

Hermes remain at the top of the McBookie.com NRJFA Premier League after a 5-1 Lochside Park victory against Ellon United.

Jack Tait, Jack Craig, Grant Mitchell, Luke Barbour and James McMahon were on target for the leaders.

At Crombie Park, Culter also made it four wins out of four with Nikolas Wozniak (2, 1 pen), and Lewis Hutchison on target in the 3-1 success over Nairn St Ninian, who replied through Mervyn Grant and had Mark Macdonald sent off five minutes from time after a second yellow card.

Sam Muirhead (3), James Bain, David Booth and Kyle Gauld all scored as Bridge of Don Thistle thumped Dufftown 6-0 at Aberdeen Sports Village while Fraser Jamieson’s stoppage time strike at Ian Mair Park gave Montrose Roselea the points at the expense of Dyce.

Colony Park won at Maud by the odd goal in seven thanks to efforts from Jack Strachan (2), Campbell Marr and Scott Forsyth and at Glenury Park, Stoneywood Parkvale recovered from the loss of Wayne Barron’s first half goal for Stonehaven to win 2-1 thanks to a Danny Anderson og and Curtis Kane.

At Milton Park, Banchory St Ternan were beaten 3-1 by East End.

Sunnybank remain clear at the head of the Championship thanks to strikes from Ciaran Bloomer, Jack Craigie and Keiran Munro against Lossiemouth United at Heathryfold while a Kelvin MacKenzie double, including a penalty, and Finlay Nicol gave Burghead Thistle a 3-2 victory over Banks o’ Dee JFC.

Andi Bremner and Sam McAlley were on the scoresheet as Rothie Rovers ran out 2-0 winners at Forres Thistle while at College Park, Fraserburgh United were 4-0 victors against neighbours Buchanhaven Hearts.

In the other games, Deveronside were too strong for New Elgin, winning 3-0, with Islavale defeating Aberdeen University 3-1, Glentanar edging it at Longside and Newmachar United 1-0 victors at home to Cruden Bay thanks to Ryan Cormack’s early counter.

This weekend’s results…

McBOOKIE.com NRJFA PREMIER LEAGUE

Banchory St. Ternan 1-3 East End

Bridge of Don Thistle 6-0 Dufftown

Culter 3-1 Nairn St. Ninian

Dyce 0-1 Montrose Roselea

Hermes 5-1 Ellon United

Maud 3-4 Colony Park

Stonehaven 1-2 Stoneywood Parkvale

McBOOKIE.com NRJFA CHAMPIONSHIP

Burghead Thistle 3-2 Banks O’Dee JFC

Deveronside 3-0 New Elgin

Forres Thistle 0-2 Rothie Rovers

Fraserburgh United 4-0 Buchanhaven Hearts

Islavale 3-1 Aberdeen University

Longside 1-2 Glentanar

Newmachar United 1-0 Cruden Bay

Sunnybank 3-0 Lossiemouth United