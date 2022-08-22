Banks o’ Dee hit Keith for eight, Forres’ goal blitz beats Huntly and Turriff hit four at Clach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland League newcomers Banks o’ Dee hit Keith with a devastating eightsome reel at Spain Park, with holiday returnee Mark Gilmour leading the rout with a well taken hat-trick in the 8-0 win.

In a one-sided encounter in addition to their eight goals Dee also hit the woodwork three times.

Delighted Dee manager Jamie Watt said: “It’s been a sticky start to our campaign, but we want to make this place a fortress.

“We told the players last week after Brora we needed a reaction.

“It was a dominant performance, we never stopped throughout the 90 minutes.

“Every time we went forward we looked dangerous, and it was great to see Mark Gilmour’s hat-trick.

“He had just stepped off the plane from his holidays earlier in the day, and hadn’t trained.”

Keeper error put Dee in control

An uncharacteristic error by Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid in the 16th minute set Dee on their way as he let a low Rob Armstrong shot slip through his hands into the net.

That triggered three goals in 12 minutes. Skipper Kane Winton fired a strong 18 yarder into the bottom corner eight minutes later, then four minutes on, goal machine Neil Gauld stabbed home from six yards.

An avalanche of goals hit Keith in the second half.

Gilmour nabbed his first of the day before Magnus Watson fired home. A rasping 20 yarder from Gilmour with 57 minutes played made it a six hit, before substitute Lachie MacLeod swept home at the far post and Gilmour slotted home from the penalty spot after Connor Grant had upended Armstrong, to seal an excellent afternoon’s work.

Keith manager Craig Ewan said: “Banks o’ Dee dominated from start to finish, it was very disappointing from us. We were second best to them all over the pitch, and apart from the two young substitutes coming on, there are very little positives to take.

“A hard day at the office for us really, we just have to draw a line under it and move on.”

Three goals in 11 minutes help Forres beat Huntly

Forres Mechanics scored three goals in 11 minutes as they beat Huntly 3-0 at Mosset Park.

Forres manager Steven MacDonald admitted their goal blitz gave his side a big confidence boost following their midweek North of Scotland Cup exit to Lossiemouth.

He said: “Huntly started the game well and we got a lift when Martin (Groat) lead by example and drove forward to get the first goal and finished it well to give us a foothold in the game and we gained confidence from the goal.

“We got another goal quite quickly with a well-worked corner routine before Ethan Cairns was in the right place for the third.”

Forres goalkeeper Stuart Knight was given a guard of honour to mark his 500th appearance for the club and he watched his side race into a three-goal lead.

It’s not often we have a 59 year old mascot which is 6 foot 5” but we did today. He is Crawford Smith who retired yesterday after working for the Forestry Commission for 44 years. Crawford led out the team along with captain Martin Groat before today’s match with Huntly 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZR2ItDUqJZ — ForresMechanics F.C. (@TheCansOfficial) August 20, 2022

Martin Groat struck a low shot in the 21st minute finishing off a counter attacking move for his second goal in as many league games to give Forres the lead.

Ben Barron’s headed effort took a deflection off Ross Still on its way into the net to make it 2-0 before Ethan Cairns’ shot came off the bar and struck goalkeeper Euan Storrier before creeping over the line in the 32nd minute.

Huntly manager Allan Hale said: “There’s a real fragility and weakness about our performance and Forres didn’t have to work for their three goals as they came from individual errors.

“There wasn’t a lot between the teams before that spell where we lost the three goals and we’ll go back to the drawing board and find a way to get a better level of performance.”

Turriff stun Clach with four-goal romp

Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson heaped praise on his front quartet as his side sealed a 4-1 victory over Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park.

In what became a one-sided affair, Turriff showed their dominance over the Lilywhites with a double from Aaron Reid and one a piece for Ewan Clark and Liam Cheyne.

Clach pulled one back through Ben Cormack 19 minutes before full-time, but it wasn’t enough to spring a comeback.

Donaldson said: “The boys are really working hard on what we are asking of them – it is our front four – sometimes front five – who are working together creating chances.

“I’m really pleased with them, really pleased with our chances taken. The goal that we lost at the end was a bit frustrating but apart from that it was a good afternoon.

“We are still building from last season, last season was really difficult for us as everyone knows, it was always going to take a few seasons.

“We are just going to keep working and building and our targets are set for the end of the season, so we will just see where we are at then.”

Lilywhites boss far from impressed

Clach boss Jordan Macdonald stated he felt only his goalkeeper Martin McKinnon provided a decent performance in their heavy defeat.

He said: “It was nowhere near good enough, frustration is not even the word.

“That is our poorest performance since we have come into the club, we should never be getting beat like that.

“I’m not using any excuses, the better team won – if it wasn’t for my goalkeeper, it would have been more.

“The goals we gave away, letting the goals bounce, didn’t want to defend – simply not good enough for this football club – nowhere near it.”