Junior football: Mixed results for north sides in first round of the Scottish Junior Cup

By Reporter
August 29, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 29, 2022, 8:01 am
Keith Horne, right, was on target for Stonehaven.
Keith Horne, right, was on target for Stonehaven.

As is always the case, the opening round of the national competition produced a mixed bag of results with some excellent performances from several north sides.

Stonehaven set up a second-round local clash at home to Culter next month after a six-goal mauling of Blairgowrie on their own patch with Danny Anderson (2), Findlay Mason, Wayne Barron, Josh Peters and Keith Horne all finding the net.

The Crombie Park side also won on the road, with doubles from Ryan Smart and Cammy Fraser securing a 4-1 victory at Dundee Violet.

Ellon United triumphed 4-2 on spot kicks at Carluke Rovers after the game ended 1-1 with Craig McDonald on the mark in normal time. United now host Bathgate Thistle in the second round.

East End defeated Lanark United 5-3 to set up a home tie against Sunnybank while a Mattie Davidson hat-trick and Neil Moir were the scorers in Forres Thistle’s 4-1 win over Aberdeen University. The Jags are at home to Thorniewood United in round two.

Jordan Reid and Jack Craig were the Hermes goal heroes in the 2-1 success at Lesmahagow to progress to a visit to 2016 winners Beith.

A Ryan Cormack strike in 70 minutes saw Newmachar United through at Lochee Harp and they now welcome Letham who edged out Burghead Thistle on penalties.

In the only all Premier League clash it was Montrose Roselea who came out on top against Maud with Keiran Thomson (2) and Fraser Jamieson putting the Angus team three up before Ebube Anyaebunam and Austin McLennan reduced the deficit. Roselea are at home to Shotts Bon Accord in the next round.

Jake Stewart (2), Stuart Gray and Scott Chalmers scored as Rothie Rovers proved too strong for Armadale Thistle to set up another home tie with Glenafton Athletic and Banchory St. Ternan had Calan Anderson, Greg Milne, Ryan Park and Murray Thomson on the scoresheet in then 4-2 win at Val of Leven. They now play Gartcairn at Milton Park.

Goals from Conor Strachan (2) and Taylor Mason saw Colony Park three up at home to Bellshill Athletic with just under twenty minutes remaining. However, four late goals from the visitors saw Athletic through.

Goals from Glen Donald and Sam Robertson were not enough to prevent Dyce, quarter finalists last season, from bowing out at Dundee Downfield at the first time of asking.

Elsewhere, the hopes of Banks O’Dee JFC, Buchanhaven Hearts, Dufftown, Deveronside, Cruden Bay, Fraserburgh United, Islavale, Longside, Lossiemouth United, Nairn St. Ninian, New Elgin and Bridge of Don Thistle all ended in defeat at the first hurdle.

This weekend’s results…

SCOTTISH JUNIOR CUP – First round

Banks O’Dee JFC 2-4 Newmains United

Blairgowrie 0-6 Stonehaven

Buchanhaven Hearts 0-3 Ashfield

Carluke Rovers 1-1 (2-4 p) Ellon United

Colony Park 3-4 Bellshill Athletic

Dufftown 0-3 Maryhill

Dundee Downfield 3-2 Dyce

Dundee North End 1-0 Deveronside

Dundee Violet 1-4 Culter

East End 5-3 Lanark United

Forres Thistle 4-1 Aberdeen University

Glasgow Perthshire 6-1 Cruden Bay

Irvine Victoria 2-2 (5-4 p) Fraserburgh United

Islavale 1-4 Dalry Thistle

Lesmahagow 1-2 Hermes

Letham 1-1 (3-1 p) Burghead Thistle

Lochee Harp 0-1 Newmachar United

Longside 1-3 Stoneyburn

Lossiemouth United 0-6 Arbroath Victoria

Montrose Roselea 3-2 Maud

Petershill 4-0 Nairn St. Ninian

Rothie Rovers 4-2 Armadale Thistle

Scone Thistle 5-2 New Elgin

Vale of Leven 2-4 Banchory St. Ternan

