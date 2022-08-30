Early Scottish Junior Cup exit for Banks o’ Dee JFC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Early Scottish Junior Cup exit for Banks o’ Dee JFC

By Reporter
August 30, 2022, 11:45 am
Spain Park, home of Banks o' Dee.
Spain Park, home of Banks o' Dee.

New junior side Banks O’Dee JFC bowed out of the Scottish Junior Cup at the opening stage when they went down 4-2 to West of Scotland Third Division outfit Newmains United at Balmoral Stadium.

The Aberdeen team got off to a perfect start when Cody White fired them in front after six minutes and the same player almost made it two when he saw his header come back off the post.

However, 10 minutes before the interval Keiran McGuire levelled to see the side go in level at the break.

The visitors were the first to strike in the second half, McGuire notching his second, before Connor Osprey equalised to bring Dee right back into it.

It was Newmains who finished the stronger though, Mark Fitzpatrick making it 3-2 before an unfortunate own goal put the game beyond Dee, who saw Harvey Yeats given a straight red right at the death.

Positives to be taken for Dee boss Robb

Although his side ultimately lost, Banks O’Dee JFC boss Mark Robb saw plenty to encourage him, particularly in the first half.

Robb said: “I thought we were outstanding for the majority of the opening half and we could have been three or four up.

Banks o'Dee defender Matt Robertson is one of those to miss out.
Banks o’Dee defender Matt Robertson has been working with the junior side.

“We’ve had Matty Robertson from the first team with us for the past wee while, to get himself fit and help the boys, but unfortunately he picked up a knock and you lose that bit of experience.

“We’re a very young squad of mostly the Cove Youth 2005’s, with a few from Albion and Westdyke, so it’s very much a learning curve for them.

“With the first team being at home, there was a clash but with Cove being away, Balmoral was available which was fine, particularly for the ex-Cove boys who played there regularly.

“Our aim is to hopefully provide three or four boys for the Highland League squad on an annual basis and conversely, it hopefully gives the first team a conveyor belt of talent every season.

“This year it’s a completely new squad who are all learning and getting used to it and the aim this year was to do that and see where we get.

“I do think that, as we play under the Banks O’Dee banner and a young group, we’re seen as a bit of a target, but with four tams going up at the end of the season, I’d like to see us pushing at the top end of the table.”

On Saturday, Dee are back at Spain Park with Islavale the visitors on McBookie.com Championship duty.

