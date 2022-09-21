‘We’re the best team in the world!’ – Scotland fans react after impressive Nations League victory against Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

‘We’re the best team in the world!’ – Scotland fans react after impressive Nations League victory against Ukraine

By Danny Law
September 21, 2022, 10:14 pm Updated: September 21, 2022, 10:18 pm
John McGinn opens the scoring for Scotland against Ukraine.
John McGinn opens the scoring for Scotland against Ukraine.

There was no shortage of talking points when Scotland faced Ukraine in the Nations League at Hampden.

But the anger at a potentially game-changing refereeing decision subsided after a swashbuckling second half display from Scotland.

Steve Clarke’s side produced a dominant performance with a John McGinn strike and a a Lyndon Dykes double earning the Scots a well-deserved 3-0 win.

The result means Scotland top the group ahead of this Saturday’s visit of Ireland before a trip to Poland to face Ukraine on Tuesday.

The Tartan Army were thrilled with a stunning display after the interval.

Shaun Mahon wrote: “We were magnificent tonight and maybe should have scored LOTS more. The defence was immense and the goals were superb.”

Fraser Hynd agreed, writing: “Great high energy team performance, excellent work rate from every player. Deserved result against tricky opposition. Substitutions worked a treat. Same against Ireland, please.”

Dykes ready to deliver

Lyndon Dykes reminded the Tartan Army what he can do by making a telling impact as a late substitute with two headed goals.

Jamie Wilson admitted he was “dreading the game” but felt Dykes was “fantastic” after coming off the bench.

Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes (left) celebrates making it 3-0 against Ukraine at Hampden.

While Daley Conner hopes Clarke sticks with a four-man defence for the next two Nations League games against Ireland and Ukraine.

He wrote: “Fantastic performance – much more suited to 4 at the back. Hope we continue with the 4-2-3-1 formation in the future.”

But Taylor Monroe asked: “Why couldn’t the lads have won the World Cup qualifier against Ukraine instead?”

Should it have been a red?

Italian referee Maurizio Mariani drew the ire of the home crowd with his decision to only give a yellow to Valeriy Bondar for his rugby challenge on Che Adams.

Ross McVay wrote on Facebook: “How that wasn’t a red card is beyond me. Rugby players would have been proud of that clean out.”

Stewart McArthur wrote: “Why was the Ukraine no 2 still on the pitch? It’s a straight red – he didn’t even go for the ball, he went for the man.”

But in the end it did not matter as Scotland saw out a comfortable win, with Graeme Johnston hoping the result has silenced some of the doubters.

He wrote on Facebook: “Outstanding tonight. Played them off the park second half. The Clarke Out mob will be quiet tonight as we sit top of our group.”

