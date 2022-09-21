‘We’re the best team in the world!’ – Scotland fans react after impressive Nations League victory against Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There was no shortage of talking points when Scotland faced Ukraine in the Nations League at Hampden.

But the anger at a potentially game-changing refereeing decision subsided after a swashbuckling second half display from Scotland.

Steve Clarke’s side produced a dominant performance with a John McGinn strike and a a Lyndon Dykes double earning the Scots a well-deserved 3-0 win.

The result means Scotland top the group ahead of this Saturday’s visit of Ireland before a trip to Poland to face Ukraine on Tuesday.

The Tartan Army were thrilled with a stunning display after the interval.

Shaun Mahon wrote: “We were magnificent tonight and maybe should have scored LOTS more. The defence was immense and the goals were superb.”

Fraser Hynd agreed, writing: “Great high energy team performance, excellent work rate from every player. Deserved result against tricky opposition. Substitutions worked a treat. Same against Ireland, please.”

Dykes ready to deliver

Lyndon Dykes reminded the Tartan Army what he can do by making a telling impact as a late substitute with two headed goals.

Jamie Wilson admitted he was “dreading the game” but felt Dykes was “fantastic” after coming off the bench.

Dykes heat map pic.twitter.com/UJCv8TwwAP — Your Best Friend (@ColinRossWilson) September 21, 2022

This is some laugh eh. We were just kidding on we were rubbish when actually we just needed to play a 4231 and have Ryan Fraser put in corners for Lyndon Dykes. — Conal Tracey (@ConalGTracey) September 21, 2022

While Daley Conner hopes Clarke sticks with a four-man defence for the next two Nations League games against Ireland and Ukraine.

He wrote: “Fantastic performance – much more suited to 4 at the back. Hope we continue with the 4-2-3-1 formation in the future.”

But Taylor Monroe asked: “Why couldn’t the lads have won the World Cup qualifier against Ukraine instead?”

The way we played in the second half makes it exciting to watch us again — Callan Bell 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@CallanBell1) September 21, 2022

We’re the best team in the world — James 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⚽️🏎 (@GamesMurray) September 21, 2022

Should it have been a red?

Italian referee Maurizio Mariani drew the ire of the home crowd with his decision to only give a yellow to Valeriy Bondar for his rugby challenge on Che Adams.

Ross McVay wrote on Facebook: “How that wasn’t a red card is beyond me. Rugby players would have been proud of that clean out.”

Stewart McArthur wrote: “Why was the Ukraine no 2 still on the pitch? It’s a straight red – he didn’t even go for the ball, he went for the man.”

But in the end it did not matter as Scotland saw out a comfortable win, with Graeme Johnston hoping the result has silenced some of the doubters.

He wrote on Facebook: “Outstanding tonight. Played them off the park second half. The Clarke Out mob will be quiet tonight as we sit top of our group.”