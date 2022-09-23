Joe Harper: Scotland boss Steve Clarke should be bold as he chases Nations League top spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Joe Harper: Scotland boss Steve Clarke should be bold as he chases Nations League top spot

By Joe Harper
September 23, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 23, 2022, 12:34 pm
Lyndon Dykes came off the bench to score twice against Ukraine.
Lyndon Dykes came off the bench to score twice against Ukraine.

The stage is set for a rip-roaring big game at Hampden on Saturday as Scotland bid to win their Nations League Group B1.

Wednesday’s 3-0 win against Ukraine was a result and performance to savour and it now sets us up for a huge match against the Republic of Ireland tomorrow night.

Scotland need four points from their final two games against Ireland and Ukraine, who we play again in Poland on Tuesday.

Victory against the Irish tomorrow ends their hopes of winning the group and would mean a draw in Krakow next week is enough.

But given how well we played on Wednesday there is no reason why we cannot take maximum points from the remaining games.

It was such a nice feeling to wake up yesterday basking in the glow of watching such an impressive performance from Scotland.

Scotland’s John McGinn celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ukraine.

There was not a weakness in Steve Clarke’s team from the goalkeeper to the strikers.

The tempo was terrific, the pressure we put on Ukraine was excellent and we dominated from start to finish.

A few people have said we could have done more in the first half but I think that’s being harsh on the team and underestimating the quality of the opposition.

It’s really tough to be on top for the full 90 minutes in international football but our guys were pretty close to a perfect performance.

If we played to that level every game we would be qualifying for every major tournament – that’s how good we were at Hampden.

Lessons learned from last Ukraine encounter

When we played Ukraine in the World Cup play-off semi-final earlier in the year it was a unique occasion.

It was an emotional moment for Ukraine given the invasion of their country by Russia and there was something more than national pride at stake for the players in that game.

Looking back maybe Scotland got caught up in it all but Wednesday showed how much we have learned since then and it was great to see the players all working so hard for each other and playing as one team to nullify their threat.

Winning our group is important.

It gives us a second bite of the cherry if we fail to qualify from our section for Euro 2024 but more importantly winning this group would elevate us to Pot 2 for when the qualifying draw is made next month.

That is massive for Scotland.

Lyndon Dykes should start alongside Che Adams

With so much at stake the Scotland boss has a big decision to make when picking his team to face Ireland.

Lyndon Dykes came off the bench to score two terrific goals and will have Clarke considering whether to hand him a start.

But I don’t think you can discount the work Che Adams puts in. He worked Ukraine hard and caused them all sorts of problems with his pace.

The striker in me says start both of them against Ireland.

It would be a big call given how well the team played on Wednesday but it’s a risk worth taking as far as I’m concerned.

Jack Milne deserves his chance at Aberdeen

It’s time for Jack Milne to be given his chance with Aberdeen in the absence of Liam Scales.

Scales is an excellent player and losing him for the Kilmarnock game next week is a sore one for Dons boss Jim Goodwin to take.

The circumstances of Scales’ suspension will sting the Dons boss the most.

Every manager in the country would be raging to have the triple whammy of seeing their player unjustly penalised when he was fouled, sent-off then suspended for the next game.

Jack Milne has been on the bench for the Dons

Everyone has had their say on the flashpoint with Ryan Porteous of Hibs last weekend and I can’t add much other than to say Porteous is the one who should be punished for his shenanigans and not Scales.

Milne has been on the bench regularly but when the Dons have had to make a change in central defence it has led to Ross McCrorie being put in there.

I don’t like that as McCrorie, along with Jonny Hayes, provides the drive in the middle of the park and the team has suffered when he has not been in there.

There aren’t much better chances to play a younger player than a home game against a struggling Kilmarnock and if Milne is good enough to be on the bench he is good enough to be involved.

Hartley’s exit from Hartlepool is no surprise

Paul Hartley, pictured at his first press conference as Hartlepool boss, has been sacked after three months in charge.

Paul Hartley knew what he was getting into when he took the Hartlepool United manager’s job and his departure after just three months comes as no surprise.

I used to go with a friend to watch them when my old pal Neale Cooper was the manager and there is no patience and no common sense at the club.

The chairman is ruthless and to see Hartley ushered out the door after just nine league games is to be expected.

He is the 13th manager United have had since Neale left in October 2012 and that’s not including the long list of caretaker bosses.

As far as I’m concerned he should never have left Cove Rangers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish Football

Lyndon Dykes came off the bench to score twice against Ukraine.
Scotland's return to form will have Republic of Ireland worried, says striker Che Adams
0
Lyndon Dykes came off the bench to score twice against Ukraine.
Richard Gordon: Scotland exceeded all expectations and why Jim Goodwin felt he had to…
0
Lyndon Dykes came off the bench to score twice against Ukraine.
Loch Ness driven for fresh North Caledonian League title push after near miss last…
0
Lyndon Dykes came off the bench to score twice against Ukraine.
Junior football: North teams set sights on last 32 of Scottish Junior Cup
0
Lyndon Dykes came off the bench to score twice against Ukraine.
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
Lyndon Dykes came off the bench to score twice against Ukraine.
Scotland fan view: National team reaping the benefits of players willing to step out…
0
Lyndon Dykes came off the bench to score twice against Ukraine.
Scotland super-sub Lyndon Dykes hopes double in 3-0 defeat of Ukraine can fire him…
0
Lyndon Dykes came off the bench to score twice against Ukraine.
'We're the best team in the world!' - Scotland fans react after impressive Nations…
Lyndon Dykes came off the bench to score twice against Ukraine.
Impressive Scotland beat Ukraine 3-0 to to move top of their Nations League group
0
Lyndon Dykes came off the bench to score twice against Ukraine.
North Region Junior football: Nomadic East End happy to go into Grill League Cup…
0

More from Press and Journal

Lyndon Dykes came off the bench to score twice against Ukraine.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
Lyndon Dykes came off the bench to score twice against Ukraine.
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
Lyndon Dykes came off the bench to score twice against Ukraine.
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
Lyndon Dykes came off the bench to score twice against Ukraine.
Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling…
Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay
0
Lyndon Dykes came off the bench to score twice against Ukraine.
Brora Rangers attacker Andrew Macrae relishing trip to Bellslea to face Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks