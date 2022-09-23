Richard Gordon: Scotland exceeded all expectations and why Jim Goodwin felt he had to stand up for his club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In the many years I have been covering the national team there have been few occasions when I have left Hampden Park feeling quite as euphoric as I did on Wednesday night.

Even now, long after the dust had settled, I still find it difficult to fully comprehend what I witnessed Scotland produce.

It wasn’t a complete 90-minute performance; the opening exchanges felt a little shaky as the side got to grips with the back four formation, and there was a dip for the first ten minutes or so at the start of the second half.

But from that point onwards, the Scots blew away one of the better sides in Europe, and the three-goal winning margin could easily have been doubled.

I know Ukraine were missing a few players, Zinchenko would clearly have made a difference, but they still had plenty talent on show and had brushed Scotland aside just a few short months ago in the World Cup qualifier.

For the players to overturn that defeat, and more, was a remarkable achievement.

The litany of chances created was extraordinary. John McGinn, Ryan Christie and Ché Adams might all have scored before half time; Stuart Armstrong could have had a hat trick after the interval, Adams was desperately unlucky on two occasions, and Aaron Hickey and Kieran Tierney also came close to finding the net.

It came as a massive relief when captain for the night, John McGinn, did so, and the goal was of the highest quality as the midfielder showed all the attributes that make him such a key man for his country.

John will reach his half century of caps against Ireland this evening, and has scored 14 goals. It is a marvellous record, and one which has him high on the all-time list.

In November this year, it will be 150 years since Scotland first played an official international match. In the decades since, only 23 players have racked-up double figure goal tallies.

John in now in ninth position, having drawn level with Maurice Johnston.

He is one behind James McFadden and Robert Hamilton, four off Kenny Miller’s total and five behind Ally McCoist. If he reaches 20, and that seems a distinct possibility, only four legends will be ahead of him: Lawrie Reilly, Hughie Gallagher, and the joint record-holders, Denis Law and Kenny Dalglish, who each scored 30.

Given the proliferation of games played by the national team these days, and the fact that John doesn’t turn 28 until next month, there is every chance he will become a centurion, giving him ample time to further cement his place in the history books.

I would anticipate Steve Clarke sticking fairly closely to the side which swept Ukraine aside for tonight’s encounter.

Nathan Patterson will miss obviously miss out, but Aaron Hickey proved on Wednesday he is a more than capable replacement. That apart, unless the manager feels he wants to freshen things up a little, it would seem sensible to stick with the same team.

The players are sure to be absolutely buzzing; every one of them will be desperate to get the nod again, and after the display they put on, they all deserve another outing.

Few would disagree with Goodwin

The least surprising news of the week was the announcement that Jim Goodwin is facing disciplinary action after calling out Ryan Porteous at Easter Road.

Few football fans, other than those who follow Hibernian, will have disagreed with Jim’s assessment, and Porteous clearly has considerable previous.

Liam Scales didn’t help himself with his positioning, and his determination to block his opponent rather than actually watch where the ball was. Had that been his focus, the Hibs defender wouldn’t have had the opportunity to wrestle him to the ground in the way he did.

But Porteous was clearly the transgressor, and he should have been penalised.

Referee David Dickinson patently called it wrong, and I can understand why Jim was incensed. He is a clever guy, will have weighed up his comments, and decided he had to stand up for his club.

The inevitable fine will have been judged to be worth it for having his say.