Paul Third: There could be much to smile about for Steve Clarke – but don’t hold your breath

The chances of him showing it are slim to none but Steve Clarke should afford himself a wee smile if he leads Scotland to Nations League promotion on Tuesday.

The adage ‘you’re only as good as your last game’ rings most true in international football – just ask England boss Gareth Southgate.

In the space of 14 months Southgate has gone from the man who led England to the Euro 2020 final to a manager feeling the heat following an awful Nations League campaign.

Bottom of their group, jeered off after recent games and about to be relegated emphasises not only how quickly optimism can be eradicated but also how short supporters’ memories can be.

If Southgate was hoping for some goodwill to buy him some time he had better not look behind his dugout as it is in short supply.

Clarke has led a spirited Scottish revival after double-whammy in June

That’s the problem with even a modicum of success – all it does is lift expectations.

Clarke knows this all too well himself.

Just as a winless June has started the process of Southgate’s suit jacket from his three-piece-suit now dangling from a shoogly peg, 10 days was all it took for the goodwill Clarke had built up to be replaced by doubts about him.

Defeat to Ukraine at Hampden in the World Cup play-off semi-final on June 1 was a devastating one for the Tartan Army who had dared to dream of spending the winter in Qatar watching their team compete in the finals for the first time since 1998.

A horrendous 3-0 loss in the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League 10 days later was arguably the lowest point of Clarke’s tenure.

In the blink of an eye fans started to question whether the pragmatic Clarke had taken Scotland as far as he could with genuine fears the team was regressing after competing at the Euros the previous summer.

But to his credit Clarke has licked his wounds and come back with three wins, nine goals scored and only two conceded.

Three of those goals came in a comfortable 3-0 win against World Cup conquerors Ukraine at Hampden less than a week ago. Two more came against the Irish on Saturday.

One last hurdle for Scotland as they chase promotion

If Scotland can avoid defeat when the two nations meet again in Krakow on Tuesday then they will win Group B1 and with it a whole list of possibilities come their way.

Promotion to the A section alongside the leading nations, all while the Auld Enemy will drop down a level is a tasty appetiser for the Tartan Army.

The back-up of having a play-off place for the 2024 Euros in the bag is welcome but the real prize is elevation to the second seed pot for next month’s qualifying draw in Frankfurt.

On paper at least being a second seeded team does give the national team an improved chance of claiming one of the two spots on offer from their group if their seeding improves.

But, we’re Scotland so of course we will likely have to do it the hard way whatever happens.

The size of the task on Tuesday feels as if it is growing steeper with each passing day. The captain, Andy Robertson, is already absent due to injury. Kieran Tierney, who replaced Robertson at left back for the last two games, limped off against the Republic of Ireland.

A similar issue now exists on the right with Nathan Patterson injured while his replacement Aaron Hickey also limped off on Saturday.

Oh, and Scott McTominay will be suspended.

You have to laugh or else you will cry – unless you are the stone-faced Clarke of course.

But surely he will find some joy should Scotland get the point they need to win their group on Tuesday.

He has certainly earned it.