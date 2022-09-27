Analysis: Supporting defensive cast deliver for Scotland when it mattered most

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Analysis: Supporting defensive cast deliver for Scotland when it mattered most

By Paul Third
September 27, 2022, 9:50 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 10:47 pm
Scotland's Aaron Hickey (left) and Ukraine's Mykhailo Mudryk battle for the ball. Picture by Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA.
Scotland's Aaron Hickey (left) and Ukraine's Mykhailo Mudryk battle for the ball. Picture by Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA.

Scotland’s patched-up defensive wall refused to buckle as Steve Clarke and his players dug deep to claim the point they craved in a tension-filled goalless draw against Ukraine in the Nations League.

Debutant Ryan Porteous passed his international test with flying colours as he played a starring role in helping Scotland across the finish line in a nerve-shredding 90 minutes in Krakow.

Scotland were down to the bare bones defensively on a night when promotion to the A level of the Nations League, elevation to the second seeds for next month’s Euro 2024 qualifying draw and a play-off place for the finals in two years’ was at stake.

It would be wrong to say it was comfortable night for Scotland but given how much his hand was forced in having to fashion three different back fours in the space of a week.

The focus in the build-up to the final qualifier centred around who would fill the gaps in the Scottish defence following the absence of several regulars due to injury.

Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Nathan Patterson and Scott McKenna were all injured while Scott McTominay was suspended for the vital match in Poland.

It was Hibernian’s Porteous, the man deemed the villain of the piece by Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin following his theatrics the Dons’ 3-1 loss at Easter Road before the international break, who was the surprise inclusion.

It was a massive vote of confidence from Steve Clarke to hand Porteous his international debut in a game of this magnitude.

But in all honesty who would have predicted a back four of Aaron Hickey, Porteous, Jack Hendry and Greg Taylor taking to the field for this one?

The Scotland team which dug deep for a point against Ukraine. Picture by Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA.

The fact they had done so with all of two days of preparation made their efforts for the cause all the more admirable and every one of those picked to play at the back delivered when it mattered most.

Baptism of fire for new-look backline

It was as untried and untested as it gets, and the early signs were far from encouraging as Andriy Yarmolenko blazed over the crossbar as he squandered a great chance to give Ukraine an early lead.

That early chance aside, the opening 20 minutes was relatively straightforward for the makeshift back four, to the point new father Craig Gordon did not have a save to make.

But that soon changed.

Even a well-drilled defence would be tested by Ukraine at some point though so it came as no surprise to see this hastily assembled one breached midway through the first half.

Yarmolenko’s terrific defence-splitting pass sent Artem Dovbyk clear on goal but Gordon did brilliantly to deny the striker.

With the pressure building Porteous misjudged a corner but Taras Stepanenko was unable to take advantage as he headed wide.

Scotland’s Ryan Porteous lies on the pitch in pain. Picture by Piotr Hawalej / AP

But given the clear-cut chances for the ‘home’ side in Krakow there must have been a collective sigh of relief on the Scottish bench to reach the break still on level terms.

The respite was brief, however, as within a couple of minutes of the second period played Gordon was called into action again to make another outstanding save to deny Mykhailo Mudryk.

It was heart-in-mouth stuff at times but with each passing minute you could see the Scottish defence grow in confidence.

An outstanding effort not just from those who featured in Poland but from a squad which has been tested to the full in the last week.

 

