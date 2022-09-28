Why a garden office could boost your productivity and property value

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With UK workers going into the office an average of 1.5 days a week, it’s no surprise that nearly 4,000 people in the UK search for ‘garden office ideas’ every month.

According to the Office of National Statistics, 84% of workers who had to work from home because of the pandemic said they planned to carry out a mix of working at home and in their place of work in the future.

A garden office is useful now but when you come to sell it could also add value to your home.

The average home office extension could increase your property price by 8.4% (around £20,000 for the average UK home), according to research by luxury gazebo and garden room retailers, Crown Pavilions.

And with more people working from home permanently, this number may only increase, they say.

Luke Dejahang, CEO of Crown Pavilions, said: “We’ve seen sales of garden offices rise by 40% over the last year, and especially after the first lockdown, when we saw 65% increase in sales.”

Luke has shared some tips on how you can improve your home office space no matter what size it is or what season.

Have a designated working space

Despite being a dream for most people, working from home does present its own challenges.

When you never leave your house, and your bed is only steps away, mentally leaving “home mode” and entering “work mode” can be difficult.

When such cosy surroundings surround you, how can you motivate yourself to do your work?

Making the most of a temporary office in your bedroom or a temporary seat at your dining table can make it difficult to separate home life and work life.

A garden office gets round all that because it is a stand-alone structure that provides a dedicated workspace away from household noises and disturbances.

“Your mental well-being and productivity could both benefit from a garden office. Additionally, it will clear out the clutter from inside your workspace, allowing you to regain space that might have been lost to a desk or office chair,” said Luke.

Upgrade your lighting

Lighting is often overlooked when it comes to one’s home or office. Our habit is to just flick a switch in the morning or when it gets dark and forget about it.

However, the quality and productivity of our lives can be significantly affected by the lighting in our surroundings.

Natural light is the best lighting for productivity. Research on the effect of sunlight on employees’ mental health, productivity, and job satisfaction found that sunlight had a direct positive impact on these factors.

Morning sun exposure promotes the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates our sleep and wake cycles, as well as increasing alertness during the day.

Get some greenery

Many house plants can purify a home’s air, making them a great addition to a home office.

Bringing greenery into your office will give it a literal and figurative breath of fresh air if it’s feeling a bit stale, whether in air quality or decor.

“The most appropriate place to hang office plants is in low-traffic areas, such as corners and above medium-height furniture, such as filing cabinets,” added Luke.