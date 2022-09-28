Why a garden office could boost your productivity and property value

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Why a garden office could boost your productivity and property value

By Jacqueline Wake Young
September 28, 2022, 11:45 am
A good home office has natural daylight and greenery and ideally, not too many distractions.
A good home office has natural daylight and greenery and ideally, not too many distractions.

With UK workers going into the office an average of 1.5 days a week, it’s no surprise that nearly 4,000 people in the UK search for ‘garden office ideas’ every month.

According to the Office of National Statistics, 84% of workers who had to work from home because of the pandemic said they planned to carry out a mix of working at home and in their place of work in the future.

A garden office is useful now but when you come to sell it could also add value to your home.

Working from home in a designated space has its benefits.

The average home office extension could increase your property price by 8.4% (around £20,000 for the average UK home), according to research by luxury gazebo and garden room retailers, Crown Pavilions.

And with more people working from home permanently, this number may only increase, they say.

Luke Dejahang, CEO of Crown Pavilions, said: “We’ve seen sales of garden offices rise by 40% over the last year, and especially after the first lockdown, when we saw 65% increase in sales.”

Luke Dejahang, chief executive of Crown Pavilions.

Luke has shared some tips on how you can improve your home office space no matter what size it is or what season.

Have a designated working space

Despite being a dream for most people, working from home does present its own challenges.

When you never leave your house, and your bed is only steps away, mentally leaving “home mode” and entering “work mode” can be difficult.

When such cosy surroundings surround you, how can you motivate yourself to do your work?

Home working at the kitchen table can be full of distractions.

Making the most of a temporary office in your bedroom or a temporary seat at your dining table can make it difficult to separate home life and work life.

A garden office gets round all that because it is a stand-alone structure that provides a dedicated workspace away from household noises and disturbances.

“Your mental well-being and productivity could both benefit from a garden office. Additionally, it will clear out the clutter from inside your workspace, allowing you to regain space that might have been lost to a desk or office chair,” said Luke.

A garden office, such as this one from Crown Pavilions, offers the chance to separate work from home life.

Upgrade your lighting

Lighting is often overlooked when it comes to one’s home or office. Our habit is to just flick a switch in the morning or when it gets dark and forget about it.

However, the quality and productivity of our lives can be significantly affected by the lighting in our surroundings.

It’s easy to get cosy when people are working at home.

Natural light is the best lighting for productivity. Research on the effect of sunlight on employees’ mental health, productivity, and job satisfaction found that sunlight had a direct positive impact on these factors.

Morning sun exposure promotes the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates our sleep and wake cycles, as well as increasing alertness during the day.

Good natural light is important for working at home and overall wellbeing.

Get some greenery

Many house plants can purify a home’s air, making them a great addition to a home office.

Bringing greenery into your office will give it a literal and figurative breath of fresh air if it’s feeling a bit stale, whether in air quality or decor.

“The most appropriate place to hang office plants is in low-traffic areas, such as corners and above medium-height furniture, such as filing cabinets,” added Luke.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Property

Esslemont Schoolhouse definitely gets a gold star for its wonderful accommodation and pretty garden.
Inside the £410k Ellon home with a sauna, hot tub and fairy trail
0
Number 4 Macaulay Place at Hazlehead, Aberdeen, was built by Kirkwood Homes and has a tranquil location.
Six impressive family homes for sale in the north and north-east
0
Have a nosy round three Bancon Homes developments this weekend to find out about their energy saving features.
Take an exclusive tour round north-east energy efficient properties
0
Post Thumbnail
Is your conservatory too cold in winter?
The grass is greener at 3 The Meadows.
Check out this five-bedroom Maryculter home on the market for £670k
0
A Japandi-style bathroom incorporates natural elements as well as calming colours.
How to create a bathroom sanctuary without blowing the budget
0
Heaven on earth: This stunning penthouse in Beechgrove Avenue is a sight to behold.
Luxury Aberdeen penthouse on the market for £375,000
0
Fancy your own loch? Lochside Lodge comes with its very own loch.
Six superb homes for sale across the north-east of Scotland
0
Private developers supply land and buildings to meet affordable housing planning requirements.
Industry body says developers deliver '90% of Scotland's affordable housing'
0
Lucy Mansey working on her Samsung M8 Smart Monitor that doubles up as a TV.
Expert shares the decluttering tips that work for her celebrity clients
0

More from Press and Journal

Volunteer Lottie and shop assistants Thelma and Lucy are excited for the new shop to open. Image: Highland Hospice.
Loyal customer to open new Highland Hospice shop in Nairn this weekend
0
Shahrin Jannat
Missing teenager Shahrin Jannat believed to be in Aberdeen
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Murder trail day 11 tag. Picture shows; Renee MacRae murder trial Day 11. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused's defence tells jury allegations against client 'so grotesque it is…
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
CR0038474 Bosies is closing down their charity shop at the end of October. In anticipation for this, they are selling everything and have put up Christmas decorations. Pictured is fundraiser Val Morrison. Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............26/9/22
It's already Christmas at Bosies charity shop in Aberdeen, despite store being due to…
0
Kynoch Park, home of Keith FC.
Aberdeenshire Shield: Keith v Inverurie postponed again

Editor's Picks