Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Stoneywood Parkvale exit Scottish Junior Cup while Culter keep up the pressure at the top

By Reporter
October 10, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 10, 2022, 7:50 am
Pictured (L-R) Bridge of Don Thistle's Darren Holt and Kyle Murphy - Banchory's Darren Holt and Andy Stewart. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Pictured (L-R) Bridge of Don Thistle's Darren Holt and Kyle Murphy - Banchory's Darren Holt and Andy Stewart. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Stoneywood Parkvale bowed out of the Scottish Junior Cup after going down 2-1 to Bellshill Athletic at Arjo Wiggins Park in their rearranged tie.

Kieron Markey and Lee Dixon gave the visitors the half-time lead before Curtis Kane pulled one back for the hosts, who had Dan Agnew sent off in the second period.

In the McBookie.com Premier League, Culter maintained their 100 per cent record and moved to within three points of the top of the table with a 4-1 victory over Hermes at Crombie Park.

After a goalless first half, Cammy Fraser (2), Callum Dunbar and Ross Clark all scored for the home side with Callum Youngson grabbing a consolation for the visitors.

Bridge of Don Thistle’s Sam Muirhead and Banchory’s Greg Milne. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

At Aberdeen Sports Village, Bridge of Don Thistle defeated Banchory St. Ternan by the same scoreline with Sam Muirhead bagging a treble for the Jags. Stewart Rennie was also on the mark for Thistle with Calan Anderson-Shirreffs netting for Saints.

A Callum Tremaine brace gave Ellon United a 2-1 win at Dufftown while doubles from Gavin Byars and Sam Robertson and a Dean McDonald counter did the damage as Dyce ran out 5-0 victors against Colony Park at Ian Mair Park.

Josh Bolton’s hat-trick was the highlight as East End won by the odd goal in seven at Montrose Roselea. Scott Kerr was the visitor’s other scorer with Jordan Reoch, Calum Watson and Keiran Thomson finding the net for the home side.

At Glenury Park, goals from Lewis Kidd and a late Keith Horne penalty saw Stonehaven take the points with a 2-1 success against Maud.

Banks O’Dee JFC top the Championship on goal difference, hitting seven without reply at New Elgin through Connor Ospray (2), Ewen Robertson (2), Charlie Rothnie, Scott Milne and Jason Selbie.

A Kevin Robertson double and an Andy Mutch effort at Heathryfold gave Sunnybank a 3-2 victory over Aberdeen University while, at College Park, Fraserburgh were beaten 3-2 by Forres Thistle.

Shaun Faskin, Stewart Gray, Lewis Hendry, Ryan Walker and Murray Cormack all hit the net as Rothie Rovers triumphed 5-0 away to Lossiemouth United while Burghead Thistle won 2-0 at home to Cruden Bay.

Peter Bruce (2), Andrew Gardner and Ross Cow helped Buchanhaven Hearts to a 4-1 victory at Glentanar while David McDougall put through his own net for the Woodside outfit.

Tait Duthie, Stewart Gerrie and Liam Mewse were the Newmachar United goal Heroes in the 3-3 share at Deveronside while Longside squeezed past Islavale by a single goal.

SCOTTISH JUNIOR CUP – Second round 

Stoneywood Parkvale 1-2 Bellshill Athletic

McBOOKIE.com NRJFA PREMIER LEAGUE

Bridge of Don Thistle 4-1 Banchory St. Ternan

Culter 4-1 Hermes

Dufftown 1-2 Ellon United

Dyce 5-0 Colony Park

Montrose Roselea 3-4 East End

Stonehaven 2-1 Maud

CHAMPIONSHIP

Burghead Thistle 2-0 Cruden Bay

Deveronside 3-3 Newmachar United

Fraserburgh United 2-3 Forres Thistle

Glentanar 1-4 Buchanhaven Hearts

Longside 1-0 Islavale

Lossiemouth United 0-5 Rothie Rovers

New Elgin 0-7 Banks O’Dee JFC

Sunnybank 3-2 Aberdeen University

Editor's Picks