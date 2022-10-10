Rugby: Disappointment for Aberdeen Grammar but Gordonians cruise to victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Disappointment for Aberdeen Grammar but Gordonians cruise to victory

By Jack Nixon
October 10, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 10, 2022, 7:53 am
Aberdeen Grammar's Ben Renton. Image: Kath Flannery.
Aberdeen Grammar's Ben Renton. Image: Kath Flannery.

Aberdeen Grammar suffered their fifth National League 1 defeat in five outings, plunging the Rubislaw side into the bottom place in the division.

Co-head coach Greig Ryan was disappointed at the 28-17 defeat against fellow strugglers Watsonians.

He said: “We just didn’t get the breaks but not for the first time this season we switched off for 15 minutes, conceding two touchdowns just after half-time and failing to defend our hard-earned 12-3 lead.

“You just can’t fall out of a game and not expect to be punished.

“But this is a good, young side who will learn from this bad run.”

Frustratingly for the vociferous Rubislaw faithful, the home side dominated the set pieces, only to fail to force home their advantage.

The home pack were well up for the Edinburgh challenge but were less well served in midfield where the Edinburgh side were more accomplished and lethal.

Grammar started slowly and badly, conceding a penalty in front of their posts to give Watsonians the easiest of kicks.

For the next 20 minutes, Grammar were on the back foot until in the space of six minutes they took control, scoring two fine tries.

Grammar’s Jonny Spence scores a try. Picture by Kath Flannery

Prop Jonny Spence got the first before winger Oliver Finlayson finished off an excellent move with his first try for the club.

Centre and captain Tom Aplin converted the latter and at 12-3 at the break Grammar looked set for a first win of the season.

All that was to change as in a two-minute spell early in the second half when the Myreside outfit scored two tries, attributed to prop Josh Law and centre Ross Stanley, both converted by the reliable Ben Heber.

Jolted out of their sleepwalk, Grammar hit back with the best try of the game in 52 minutes when winger Ben Renton raced in tie up the scores at 17-17. Aplin was off-target with his kick.

The game ended with Watsonians in control thanks to Heber who kicked two penalties but failed to convert a second try from Stanley but the damage was done, leaving Grammar without even the consolation of a losing bonus point.

“It’s hard to take and now we face a long trip to Ayr next week which is not the easiest place to start a winning run but that’s the target,” said Aplin.

At Countesswells, Gordonians were having things entirely their own way, running in 16 tries in a one-sided affair against Perthshire who arrived in Aberdeen with only 15 players.

After having a number of injuries, the referee wisely decided to call a halt to proceedings on the hour mark with a score of 104-5 for the hosts.

Aberdeen Grammar’s Aaron Robertson on the charge. Picture by Kath Flannery

Assistant coach Ryan Morrice said: “It was no contest, no more than a good warm-up, keeping our unbeaten record intact at the top of National League 3 but there will be tougher challenges to come, including the visit of Hillhead in two weeks.”

Gordonians have now scored 274 points in five starts and already look good to bounce back after being relegated last season.

In the Caley leagues, the achievement of the day was at Dunfermline where Ellon handed the McKane Park side a first defeat of the season, running out 38-37 winners in a thrilling encounter which leaves the two sides level on points at the top of Caley Division I.

The balance may in fact have swung the way of the Meadows men who have all their three main games at home against Dunfermline, Caithness and Grangemouth Stags, helped by the latter two drawing 7-7 in Thurso.

In the basement battle at Groats Road, Aberdeen Wanderers were beaten 47-14 by Hillfoots.

In Caley 2 North, Moray are now clear leaders after their 41-24 win at Mackie. One point behind them are Shetland, having eased past North Police Scotland at Kings College, while 2nd Highland lost 20-19 to Ross Sutherland in Invergordon.

Banff picked up a first win of the season at Duff House where 2nd Aberdeen Grammar were beaten 38-11.

In Caley 3 North, Garioch took control of the division on Friday night under the lights at Banchory where they beat Deeside 31-14.

