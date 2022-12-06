Duncan Shearer: Why I’m not ready to rule Caley Thistle out of the Championship title race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Duncan Shearer: Why I’m not ready to rule Caley Thistle out of the Championship title race

By Duncan Shearer
December 6, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 6, 2022, 7:25 am
David Carson has been outstanding for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS Group
David Carson has been outstanding for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS Group

The gap is now nine points – but I’m not ready to write off Caley Thistle’s Championship title prospects just yet.

Saturday was another disappointing afternoon for Billy Dodds and his players but I don’t think Dundee were that much better than Inverness at Caledonian Stadium.

Paul McMullan’s excellent strike was a goal fit to win any game, but the frustration for Caley Thistle will be that the Dark Blues were not made to work harder for their win.

Inverness were much better in the second half, however, the big issue at the moment is that too many players are not playing at their peak and Doddsy’s options at freshening up his team are limited to say the least.

David Carson was the outstanding Inverness player again and he needs more of his team-mates to be playing at the same level as he is reaching, and it’s not quite happening for them just now.

I watch Inverness and I’m seeing a pretty familiar pattern playing out in recent weeks of the team playing away and not creating too many chances.

They didn’t deserve to beat Dundee, but by the same token it’s not as if they were outplayed either.

Had it ended in a draw rather than a 1-0 defeat, I doubt any fans would have complained.

Caley Thistle’s fortunes will turn

Inverness striker Billy Mckay missed Saturday’s defeat by Dundee. Image: SNS Group

The absence of Billy Mckay due to a calf strain on Saturday did little to help improve that situation.

He is in the veteran stage of his career, but Billy still knows the way to goal and his goals have been so important for the club over the years.

I hope it’s nothing serious and he’s back in the fold soon, as it doesn’t sound as if we’ll see any of the long-term injured players back in the fold anytime soon.

I looked at the bench on Saturday and there were some young names on there I hadn’t heard of.

It’s a big ask to throw untried youngsters into the team before they are ready and Caley Jags have to just take this injury list on the chin and keep plugging away.

The one saving grace is that the Championship is such a keenly-contested division.

Dundee and Ayr have pulled clear of Inverness for now, but there are only 10 points separating first place from seventh.

A couple of wins would go a long way to putting Inverness back in the hunt and I’m sure that will be the message Doddsy and his coaching staff are hammering home.

The chance to take a break from league action this weekend has probably come at the right time for the club.

They face Hamilton Accies in the SPFL Trust Trophy in what will be a tough game and the team will have a very youthful look to it due to the injury crisis at the club.

But if they can get a result to go through to the quarter-final, it might just be the result which gives everyone a lift and gets their season back on track.

Can England go all the way in Qatar?

England’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side’s second goal against Senegal. Image: PA

Whisper it, but England could go all the way in the World Cup.

Sunday felt like the first proper test for Gareth Southgate’s side and they passed it with flying colours as they swept Senegal aside with the minimum of fuss.

As the last 16 matches go, the 3-0 win was as routine as you could hope for.

Jude Bellingham is having a terrific tournament and now Harry Kane is off the mark, too, it augurs well for the Auld Enemy.

Granted they will face a very different machine when they take on reigning world champions France in the quarter-final on Sunday.

Kylian Mbappe has, not surprisingly, been the key man for the French and his two goals against Poland on Sunday were top-drawer.

He’s a fantastic player to watch and it is clear his head-to-head with England’s Kyle Walker is going to go a long way to deciding this one.

The French will ask questions of the English defence, but by the same token, there is an abundance of attacking firepower in Southgate’s side to cause the champions problems, too.

It has all the ingredients of being a cracker and I expect whoever comes out on top to fancy their chances of going all the way in Qatar.

Hearts friendly debacle took me on a trip down memory lane

I had a wee chuckle to myself when I heard Hearts’ friendly match with UD Almeria in Spain was abandoned on Sunday.

Jambos full-back Alex Cochrane and Rodrigo Ely of Almeria were sent off as fighting broke out between the players leading to the decision to abandon the match.

Hearts coach Robbie Neilson put it best when he said: “all hell broke loose”, and he did the right thing in calling it quits and taking his players off the pitch.

I’ve been there myself. I remember a pre-season trip to Holland with the Dons in 1993 and we travelled across the border to Germany to play a team called Rot-Weiss Oberhaussen.

Both Theo Snelders and Theo Ten Caat asked why we going there as the game would be a war, and they were spot-on. It was carnage.

The game featured players diving all over the place and faking injury, bookings galore and fans being ejected from the ground for throwing beer at our dugout.

I can laugh about it now, but at the time it was crazy stuff and we couldn’t believe what was happening.

It’s easy to forget these games are fitness exercises and Neilson did the sensible thing in avoiding the potential of anyone getting injured in stopping the game.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented